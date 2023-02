COURTESY PHOTO

From left are Delta High School robotics coach Justin Fraser and his students Jose Quintanar, Andrew Limon, and Serenity Ruvalcaba. Jose, Andrew and Serenity qualified to compete in the VEX VRC Robotics State Championship March 4 at Cal Poly.

Delta High School Robotics recently placed first in a VEX skills competition in Bakersfield.

The winning team, made up of Jose Quintanar, Andrew Limon and Serenity Ruvalcaba, qualified to compete in the VEX VRC Robotics State Championship Tournament at Cal Poly on March 4th.

This is the second team this year from Delta High School to qualify for the State Championship Tournament. The school is in Santa Maria.

— Caleb Beeghly