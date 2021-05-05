Demand for vaccine declines in Santa Barbara County

COURTESY PHOTO

Dr. Van Do-Reynoso, the public health director, told the Board of Supervisors Tuesday that vaccine demand is declining in Santa Barbara County.

After weeks of surging demand for the COVID-19 vaccine, inoculation rates are slowing in Santa Barbara County despite increased supply and appointment availability, Dr. Van Do-Reynoso, the county’s public health director, said Tuesday.

The county experienced a significant uptick in vaccination rates after expanding eligibility to all people 16 and older in mid-March. But officials say the demand for vaccines has decreased in recent weeks, and vaccination rates are trending down even though appointments are readily available at clinics and pharmacies across the county.

“We have an abundance of vaccine appointments and are also experiencing a decrease in demand,” Dr. Do-Reynoso told the County Board of Supervisors during its meeting Tuesday..

As of Tuesday, 47.1% of the county’s eligible population have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and 33.3% of the county’s population is fully vaccinated, according to data from the Public Health Department. This means more than half of the county’s eligible population remains unvaccinated, and officials are concerned that a lack of demand for vaccines could hamper the county’s chances of reaching herd immunity.

“We have a challenge going ahead,” Gregg Hart, 2nd District supervisor, said Tuesday. “The rate of vaccination is slowing, and our supply is dramatically increased to the point now where we have plenty of vaccines. There is really no reason for somebody to not be able to get vaccinated easily (and) simply. And so we have to get, I think, into the persuasion business and convince people that (getting the vaccine) is safe and important to do so.”

To address the downtrend in vaccine rates, the Public Health Department is hosting 11 walk-up clinics across the county this week to eliminate barriers to obtaining a vaccine. The walk-up clinics do not require an appointment and will be operating in North and South County this week.

During Tuesday’s meeting, supervisors voiced concern that the region could see another outbreak if vaccination rates remain stagnant.

“We don’t have to look very far around the world to see that this virus is far from contained,” Mr. Hart said. “In India, it’s just extraordinary (the) videos that you see (about) what’s happening there. (It’s) really not unimaginable here given the still very large number of people who have not been vaccinated. So we need to persist and be persuasive.”

First District Supervisor Das Williams echoed this sentiment, explaining that current vaccination rates are “wholly insufficient” when eyeing herd immunity, which health experts estimate requires about 80% of the population becoming immune to the virus.

“Now is definitely the time to get vaccinated,” Mr. Williams said. “It’s very easy, there’s very little crowding (at vaccine clinics). Unfortunately, there’s not enough people coming, so if you do come, you can get through really fast.”

At the end of this week, the Food and Drug Administration is expected to approve the Pfizer vaccine for the 12-15 age group, which would open up eligibility for thousands of school-age kids nationwide.

If the vaccine is approved, Dr. Do-Reynoso said the Public Health Department would work with community partners to ensure this age group would have access to the vaccine.

“We will be quickly pivoting and planning currently to do school-based clinics with partners to ensure that (the) new age eligibility group will be given opportunities to be vaccinated,” Dr. Do-Reynoso said Tuesday.

Despite the lack of demand for vaccinations, case rates remain low in Santa Barbara County. As of Tuesday, the county’s adjusted case rate is 4.6 per 100,000, and the testing positivity rate is hovering around 1.6%.

Case rates in the county remain low. On Tuesday, public health officials reported 13 new cases of COVID-19 and one new death. The person who died resided in Santa Barbara, was over 70 years of age and had no underlying health conditions.

Officials reported three new infections in Santa Maria and two new cases in Isla Vista, the Santa Ynez Valley and Lompoc. Santa Barbara and the unincorporated areas of North County reported one new case Tuesday. All other areas reported no new cases.

FYI The Public Health Department will be offering walk-in clinics at the following locations this week. No appointment is required.

Thursday

UDW Union Hall

402 S. Miller St. in Santa Maria

Offering the Moderna vaccine from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Thursday

The Lark restaurant

131 Anacapa St. in Santa Barbara

Offering the Moderna vaccine from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Friday

WIC Lompoc

301 N. R St. in Lompoc

Offering the Moderna vaccine from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Saturday

UFW/MICOP

108 S. Pine St. in Santa Maria

Offering the Moderna vaccine from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 8

Lompoc Outdoor Community Market

200 W. Ocean Ave. in Lompoc

Offering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Saturday, May 8

Carpinteria Children’s Project

5201 8th St., Suite 100 in Carpinteria

Offering the Moderna vaccine from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Sunday, May 9

Reyes Market

4795 Carpinteria Ave. in Carpinteria

Offering the Moderna vaccine from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Sunday, May 9

St. Johns Neumann

966 W Orchard St. in Santa Maria

Offering the Moderna vaccine from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Tuesday, May 11

Hilton Beachfront Resort

633 E Cabrillo Blvd. in Santa Barbara

Offering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine from 9:30 a.m. to noon

Wednesday, May 12

Allan Hancock College

800 S College Dr. in Santa Maria

Offering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine from 9:30 a.m. to noon

Thursday, May 13

Dick DeWees Community Center

1120 W Ocean Ave in Lompoc

Offering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine from 9:30 a.m. to noon