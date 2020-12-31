DeMARCO, Rebecca (Avila)

November 14, 1949 — December 23, 2020

Rebecca was born in Santa Barbara as the second child of parents, Alvaro and Ann Avila, exactly nine months after Valentine’s Day. She attended local schools and was a proud 1968 graduate of Santa Barbara High School. She moved to Los Angeles where she met her husband, Stephen, and they were married in Santa Barbara in June 1971. After their first two children were born in Los Angeles, they decided to move back to Santa Barbara where two more children were born. Rebecca was employed by the State of California for over 25 years and decided to retire to better spoil her grandchildren. Steve called her the “first responder” to her children and grandchildren. Rebecca was a very creative person who enjoyed a wide range of hobbies. She and her husband loved to travel and discover new places together. Rebecca was a devout Catholic and an active member of the Catholic Daughters of the Americas where she had served many years as a Regent and District Deputy.

Rebecca was preceded in death by her mother, Ann, who died in September 2020. She is survived by her husband, Stephen, of 49 years; her children, Theresa (Omar), Stephen (Maria), Michael (Joanna), and John (Sahira); ten grandchildren, Olivia (Kyle), John Joseph, Deja, Samuel, Tony, Rico, Mateo, Sara, Joell, and Dominic; and, two great grandchildren, Luca and Kingston. She is also survived by her father, Alvaro, and her siblings, Phil, Victoria, Christina, Al Jr., and Ana Marie. Her large, extended family includes many loving aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. She enjoyed living in the Santa Maria/Orcutt area for over 40 years near her family and dear friends.

A private graveside service will be held in Santa Barbara with a memorial mass scheduled at a later date.

