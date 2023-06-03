Dementia for two, Putin in a stew, tipping and donations askew

“ACTRESS JANE FONDA SAYS WHITE MEN ARE TO BLAME FOR ‘CLIMATE CRISIS’ AND IS CALLING FOR THEM TO ALL BE ARRESTED AND JAILED”

It’s awfully tough to remain relevant when you’re 85, but “Hanoi Jane” takes the cake (and all the candles with it) for trying.

Yes, that’s the answer, Jane, arrest every white male in the U.S.A.

May I offer you a cognitive impairment test?

And speaking of old age dementia …

“FEINSTEIN CONFUSION OVER KAMALA HARRIS PRESIDING OVER SENATE”

As Vice President Kamala Harris was about to cast a tie-breaking vote in the Senate, Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif.., asked, “What is she doing here?”

Thus, the real question should be, “What was Sen. Feinstein doing there?”

Clearly, with humans living longer than ever before, Congress needs to legislate an age limit (along with long-needed term limits) for elective office.

I propose 75. Let’s lose that senile old fool in the White House.

“BUD LIGHT SALES DOWN NEARLY 30% AFTER DYLAN MULVANEY DISASTER”

Proof-perfect that LGBTQ isn’t to be poured down everyone’s throat. Backlash by regurgitation?

“TARGET LOSES $10B IN 10 DAYS AS STOCKS FALL FOLLOWING BOYCOTT OVER LGBTQ-FRIENDLY KIDS CLOTHING.”

Ditto.

And this: Leave kids out of transgender discussion and surgeries. Let them grow up and discover themselves on their own, please.

Trends, fads and progressive (fanatical) politics are for suckers, not for our innocent, impressionable children and grandchildren, along with the enduring (and scarring) consequences.

“BLACK CONSERVATIVES WARN REPARATIONS ARE A ‘SCHEME’ TO GAIN VOTES: ‘PROMISE THE MOON,’ THEN ‘DELIVER NOTHING’”

Someone’s smartening up.

Sad but true: It is traditionally the Democratic Party (behind the scheme) that perpetuated Jim Crow laws and dragged its feet on civil rights legislation. Not speculation. Fact.

“PUTIN BLITZED: KAMIKAZE DRONES STRIKE IN EARSHOT OF PUTIN’S PALACE AS MUSHROOM CLOUD FILLS SKY IN ‘WORST ATTACK ON MOSCOW SINCE WW2”

It was just a matter of time before Ukraine delivered Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war back to him. Does Mad Vlad truly believe he can strike at Ukrainian civilians without impunity?

Sickly (and humiliated abroad and at home), President Putin is broken and bunkered, like Adolf Hitler before him.

On Feb. 20, 2022, on the eve of President Putin’s ill-fated Special Military Operation, I wrote in these pages: “Invading Ukraine would ultimately spell the end of Putin the Terrible.”

We are not there yet. But we’re getting closer.

Or as The Hill put it: “Putin is down to his nukes in Ukraine. And even he likely knows that they are not a viable or winning option. The question is no longer whether Russia conventionally loses in Ukraine, but when.”

And no one knows it better than Wagner-Meatgrinder Train engineer Yevgeny Prighozin, who…

“EXPLODES WITH FURY AT PUTIN’S MINIONS OVER MOSCOW DRONE ATTACKS”

“You scum!” Mr. Prighozin screamed at President Putin and his cohorts. “You bastards! Get your smelly scumbag asses out of the offices!”

Does this sound like someone who has a grip on the situation?

Methinks not.

Ironically, Mad Vlad accuses Ukraine of “terrorist activities” for providing only a very minor partial of what he has wrought, without provocation, on Ukrainian civilians.

Russian “logic” has always defied explanation. But President Putin and his spokesperson, Dmitry “Pesky” Peskov, have transformed Russian “logic” into a new art form.

“BELARUS DICTATOR ALEXANDER LUKASHENO ‘IS RUSHED TO MOSCOW HOSPITAL AS HE FALLS SERIOUSLY ILL”

Add fellow tyrant Lukashenko to the sick list. Poisoned by President Putin? No one is safe from Mad Vlad, not even his closest ally.

“ELON MUSK REPORTEDLY GOES ON ‘EXPLORATORY JOURNEYS’ AND LIKES TO SHOW FRIENDS A CHART OF THE BENEFITS OF MDMA AND MUSHROOMS OVER ALCOHOL”

Incensed that Elon Musk transformed Twitter from a political tool of the Democratic Party into a platform for free speech, mainstream media continues to peddle a narrative that strives to marginalize and demonize the billionaire.

Truth is, as current and future experimentation will show, Elon is absolutely correct. Scientists testing the matter have discovered that psilocybin may be one of the best treatments (if not yet available to the public) for weaning alcoholics off booze. But don’t take my word for it. The New York Times reported on Aug. 25, 2022: “Psilocybin therapy sharply reduces excessive drinking.” Half of those in an eight-month trial stopped drinking entirely.

If you or someone you know has an alcohol problem, magic mushrooms may be the solution.

And if you desire truthful information and advice: Listen to Elon, not mainstream media.

“FEDS HID JFK FILM THAT COULD PROVE GRASSY GNOLL CONSPIRACY”

Two persons filmed President John F. Kennedy’s motorcade in Dallas that fateful day in November 1963.

One was Abraham Zapruder, whose camera caught the shot that blasted J.F.K.’s skull — a shot that clearly originated from in front of him, not behind where Lee Harvey Oswald was situated.

The other, much lesser known, was Orville Nix, whose eight-millimeter movie camera caught activity on the grassy knoll, from which that fatal shot was fired.

The last time Mr. Nix’s film was viewed was 1978 when the House Select Committee on Assassinations concluded that J.F.K. “was probably assassinated as a result of a conspiracy,” having determined that “two gunmen” fired at him.

“IS TWITTER FOUNDER JACK DORSEY TO BLAME FOR TIPFLATION?”

It is Jack Dorsey’s company, Square, that developed and supplies the iPad that coaxes (or shames) consumers into adding a tip on just about anything and everything these days.

Here is a tip of my own: If you are prompted (shamed) by an iPad to leave a tip, hit the “No Tip” option. If you like the service, give the server cash.

Which brings me to “check-out charity donations.”

We’ve all been there. Vons. CVS. Other chain stores. Your purchases get rung up, then you are prompted (shamed) into donating to some cause or other.

My standard response, loudly (to shame the shamers). “I NEVER do that in shops.”

And why should anyone?

Donate to the charity of your choice, and write it off your own taxes rather than be shamed into donating at a store, which then claims as their own what should be your tax credits.

Be aware that CVS was subject to a class-action lawsuit filed in May 2022 over a “deceptive fundraising campaign” supposedly for the American Diabetes Association.

And speaking of donations …

“JUST 33% OF THE $90 MILLION THAT BLACK LIVES MATTER RECEIVED IN DONATIONS WENT TOWARD HELPING CHARITABLE CAUSES”

The rampant rip-off and scandals continue around BLM’s fund-siphoning and nepotism/ favoritism, utterly blackening their cause.

“REPUBLICANS WILL HOLD FBI DIRECTOR WRAY IN CONTEMPT FOR REFUSING TO HAND OVER DOCUMENT ALLEGEDLY DETAILING BIDEN’S PART IN $5 MILLION BRIBERY SCHEME WITH A FOREIGN NATIONAL”

The lingering question: Who will pardon Hunter if/when Joe Biden — the most corrupt president in U.S. history —is forced to resign in disgrace?

Next question: Who will pardon Joe?

“BIDEN’S AMBASSADORS & THEIR SPOUSES DONATED $22 MILLION TO DEMOCRATS BEFORE GETTING CUSHY OVERSEAS POSTINGS: BOMBSHELL REPORT ACCUSES JOE BIDEN OF SELLING AMBASSADOR ROLES ABROAD”

The Campaign Legal Center calls it “the donor-to-ambassador pipeline” — and it violates federal law.

But of course, violating federal law comes naturally to President Biden, whether retaining classified material or taking bribes from foreign governments.

Limited experience (foreign service) matters not to President Biden when appointing ambassadors. It’s all about money for ambassadorships. No meritocracy. No benefit to the American people.

Representing the United States abroad is better left to professionals within the Foreign Service, who understand diplomacy and speak the native language of the countries in which they serve. They run embassies, not politically appointed ambassadors, whose salaries, benefits and official residences are payback for campaign donations and an unnecessary burden on the American taxpayer.

“DEM SENATOR SLAMS ‘GREATER IDAHO MOVEMENT’ TO ABSORB CONSERVATIVE COUNTIES FROM LIBERAL OREGON”

I wrote about this three months ago. At that time, Oregon state politicians were not taking Greater Idaho seriously, and they appeared to have a concerted strategy for dealing with media queries on the matter: Ignore them.

But now that more counties have voted to secede it can no longer be ignored, hence the need to lash out.

Greater Idaho might be bad for Oregon, but it is good for conservative folk who inhabit eastern Oregon and feel wholly unrepresented by the liberals of western Oregon who run the state and have gifted Portland to its vast and increasingly violent homeless population.

“HARRY, MEGHAN MARKLE TO STOP MAKING ROYAL-BASHING NETYFLIX SHOWS AND TELL-ALL BOOKS AFTER HUGE BACKLASH”

Too late!

(Banished to permanent exile, well done.)

“VICTIM’S ATTORNEYS ANNOUNCE $950,000 SETTLEMENT IN CHILD SEXUAL ABUSE AGAINST MATEF HARMACHIS AND SBUSD”

Almost $1 million of your tax money will be paid out to settle a child sexual abuse case emanating from the unlawful actions of a teacher employed by the Santa Barbara Unified School District.

According to the lawsuit, Matef Harmachis “repeatedly sexually harassed, groped and assaulted a victim while she was a 16- and 17-year-old student at Santa Barbara High School.”

Says victim’s attorney Morgan Stewart: “I have never seen a case where a school district ignored so many red flags and allowed a dangerous individual to have unfettered access to vulnerable students.”

Wow. That’s worth repeating. Ignored so many red flags.

I urge parents of students within the district to become more active and vocal with regard to school policies and curriculum — and to keep a vigilant eye on the Santa Barbara school board and school administrators.

The education of our children is far too important to leave in the hands of radical progressives who espouse transgenderism and critical race theory and circle their wagons whenever someone within their orbit is accused of sexually abusing minors.

Time to put the whole lot of them on notice and under a microscope.

Robert Eringer is a longtime Montecito author with vast experience in investigative journalism. He welcomes questions or comments at reringer@gmail.com.