Democratic Party starts virtual convention

The Democratic Party began its first virtual national convention Monday with speeches by U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vermont; former First Lady Michelle Obama; and former Ohio Gov. John Kasich, a Republican who lost in 2016 to President Donald Trump.

Sen. Sanders lost his bid for the nomination this year to presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden. Although the convention is based in Milwaukee, the former vice president and his running mate — U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris, D-California — plan to give their convention speeches from Wilmington, Del.

Speakers on Monday night also included U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minnesota, who ran unsuccessfully against Mr. Biden; New York Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo; U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nevada; Michigan Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer; Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser; and Kristin Urquiza, whose father died from COVID-19.

The convention runs through Thursday.

The Republican National Convention, during which President Trump will be named the party’s nominee in his bid for a second term, will take place Aug. 24-27 in Charlotte, N.C. President Trump is scheduled to accept the nomination during a speech in Jacksonville, Fla.

— Dave Mason