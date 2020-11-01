Democratic Party to hold virtual election night event

The Santa Barbara County Democratic Party is hosting its Blue Wave Virtual Election Night Event on Tuesday from 9 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Attendees will receive an update on the local elections and hear words from Steve Bennett, Dawn Addis, Monique Limon and Salud Carbajal.

The Democratic Party also provided drink suggestions for residents at home.

The first is the “Blue Wave,” with 2 oz. of Hyponitq, 1 oz. of Vodka and a splash of lemon.

The second is “Blue(berry) Punch,” with pineapple juice, lemonade, sprite or sparkling water and muddled blueberries.

To RSVP and register for the election night event, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZckf-iupjsvGdB6cb0-OHztNBMeo6T_XEXB.

After registering, participants will receive a confirmation email containing the information about joining the meeting.

email: gmccormick@newspress.com