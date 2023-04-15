Democrats bear responsibility

This communist, socialist, fascist movement — growing by leaps and bounds under the nomenclature called Democrats — is nothing new.

There was a powerful push over a hundred years ago under President Franklin D. Roosevelt to do the same thing.

Similar to when President Joe Biden took office, President Roosevelt rammed through executive orders, one of which was over the banking system to try and fix a financial crisis comparable to what is surfacing now. He prohibited banks from allowing customers to withdraw their own money in order to prevent hoarding. You couldn’t hoard your own money?

And he wanted to force those with bullion, gold coins or certificates to give them to the Federal Reserve. Sounds kind of crazy, or does it? The last thing on this planet I want to do is give the federal government anything. I already hate paying taxes as it is to that wasteful inefficient body. But when it comes to government, who gives what and who takes what is out of our control.

The reason I bring this up is there was a young woman by the name of Isabel Paterson who was locked in a bank vault because she wanted to take her money out, but the bank employees didn’t know what to do because of President Roosevelt’s decree. I don’t have the space to go into the whole story, but this woman was a writer for the Herald Tribune. After her incident she wrote, “There is practically nothing you can’t be put in jail for now.” Sound familiar?

Isabel Paterson believed, like so many of us these days about our current president, that the government was moving toward a complete takeover. President Roosevelt and his government, like President Biden’s cartel, were destroying America: banking reforms, price controls for agriculture and what was called the National Recovery Administration. Does that sound familiar as well?

There are President Biden’s trillions of dollars in the Inflation Reduction Act, aka climate rip-off tax. Isabel believed, even way back then, that President Roosevelt was positioning the government with the “makings of fascism.”

Isabel had said in her later years that “During the 1930s … Communism broke out like a hives among the ‘intellectuals’ and the scions and toadies of the rich.”

The left loves to attack the rich as if they’re the plague of American culture. But they fail to point out the majority of the wealthy are of their ilk — i.e. Mark Zuckerberg, Bill Gates, Google billionaires, Jeff Bezos and so forth. They have zero self-awareness. Their blinders only allow them to see the world they create in their own minds.

Isabel believed very powerfully in American freedoms and pushed back hard against communism. She once later stated, “I was not a Communist. I am against organized corruption and planned murder.” That pretty much sums up the Democratic Party of today.

I’m not implying planned murder, but Democrats in the government are responsible obliquely for the murders and deaths of so many as a result of their open border policy and the lawless mayhem in our cities as examples because criminals have become the victims. Everything is corrupt these days, and Democrats are leading the way. The most recent, as pointed out last week, is the flagrant utilization of bought-and-paid-for elected officials to do their bidding to oust the front runner in the opposing party for president.

“Think what you want about former President Trump and the reasons he’s being indicted. But just imagine if this happened in any other country, where a government arrested the main opposition candidate. The United States’ ability to use ‘democracy’ as foreign policy is gone.” It takes Nayib Bukele, the president of El Salvador, to point out the obvious.

I firmly believe around 2020 — actually much sooner —another vaccine had been secretly developed by the corrupted pharmaceutical companies in collusion with the Democrats. Unlike the ineffectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines, this vaccine proved to be 100% effective protecting all liberals, Democrats and BLM rioters from facing punishment for breaking the law and pushing their progressive “hatred for America” campaign.

How pharma was able to make such a powerful vaccine to immunize immorality but unable to protect against COVID-19 is the question of the century.

The United States has become so dependent on China that our lives lie in its hands. From toasters to antibiotics to massive loans. We talk about nuclear bombs, but I don’t believe China wants to blow up our massive natural resources. It needs our land, and it’s buying acres up by the thousands. It could easily unleash a nuclear electromagnetic pulse over our heads. It would shut the country down, kill a certain amount of people and hold the rest hostage.

Our current president is beholden to our worst enemy, but he’s had multiple boosters of the secret vaccine, so he has nothing to worry about. However, if we see a big balloon with a sickle and hammer logo land on the White House lawn and President Biden climbs in, you better stick your head between your legs.

There’s something big going on in the world and the United States is being left out. China is playing an international chess game, and it’s drawing in countries like France to help it move the pieces into position to win the game. Our power is all but gone. I love our military, but does anyone think we can beat China today if it came to that? Have you seen the images of their military readiness?

In her writings, Isabel Paterson pointed out how the Wright Brothers exhibited everything good about America. With a thousand dollars of their own money, they invented human flight, while a government-backed effort to build a plane blew through $50,000 of tax dollars and came up with nothing. And nothing has changed in 100 years except the amount of the dollars.

California’s bullet choo-choo cost $100 billion (or do we even know the full cost?), and it is literally buried under water right now. California hasn’t even been able to lay down a single track in 15 years! In 1964, 59 years ago, in just five years’ time, Japan completed 320 miles of its first bullet train. We’re pathetic.

Everything these days is racist, MAGA or hyper-partisan. This has caused a national “deer in the headlights” syndrome.

President Donald Trump wanted about $1.5 billion to build the Mexican wall, but Speaker Nancy Pelosi kept lying to him. “We don’t have the money.” So far, we’ve given $100 billion (or so we’re led to believe) to Ukraine — and nothing to show for it. And we keep handing out checks. We are facing an inside job communist takeover revolution.

So here we are, over a hundred years later from the time Isabel Paterson pointed out communism was infecting America. My guess is it went into remission but resurfaced with a vengeance, like shingles, when President Biden’s cartel gained control and unleashed the disease for which the only cure is — well, there isn’t any. Voting doesn’t work anymore.

