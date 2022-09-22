Democrats block release of Hunter Biden financial documents in probe

By CASEY HARPER

THE CENTER SQUARE SENIOR REPORTER

(The Center Square) — Democrats on the House Oversight and Reform Committee this week voted to block a resolution proposed by Republicans to coax out documents related to the investigation of Hunter Biden’s financial affairs.

Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., the ranking member of the committee, spearheaded the resolution, saying he has tried multiple times to get the relevant Suspicious Activity Reports on the Biden family’s financial dealings from the U.S. Treasury Department but has been unable to obtain the documents.

Media reports suggest at least 150 SARs have been filed related to Hunter Biden. Democrats on the committee, though, defeated the measure.

“The American people deserve transparency about the Biden family’s suspicious foreign business deals, but Democrats today voted to conceal this information from them,” Rep. Comer said. “We know Hunter and the Biden family peddled access to the highest levels of government to enrich themselves and they racked up over 150 suspicious activity reports in doing so. This is a huge threat to national security and our interests, and Americans need to know about Joe Biden’s involvement in these deals.”

The decision on Tuesday comes less than two months before the midterm elections, where voters’ judgment on the job done by the Biden administration and Democrats in Congress is expected. In the historical pattern of midterm elections, the party of the incumbent president does not fare well when it comes to seats inside the Beltway.

As The Center Square previously reported, the resolution said that “the president is requested to transmit to the House of Representatives, not later than 14 days after the adoption of this resolution, copies of any document, record, report, memo, correspondence or other communication in his possession” that relates to Hunter Biden, President Joe Biden’s son.

The resolution also demands documentation for several companies that may be related.

Rep. Comer has sent multiple letters to the Treasury Department in recent months, and the agency responded earlier this month, raising concerns that the SBA reports include confidential information.

“Unauthorized use or disclosure of confidential information – whether intentional or inadvertent – can also undermine potential or ongoing investigations or proceedings,” the letter said. “In addition, unauthorized use or disclosure of unverified information can unfairly damage the reputation of individuals, businesses, or other organizations. Ultimately, the disclosure or improper use of this highly sensitive information can undermine the BSA’s statutory purposes and the Executive Branch’s conduct of law enforcement, intelligence, and national security activities. Given the critical need to protect this information, the BSA generally prohibits its disclosure except as specifically authorized by statute or regulation.”

Rep. Comer blasted Democrats for their vote.

“Democrats refuse to acknowledge any concerns about the Biden family’s business schemes and influence peddling,” he said. “Democrats instead resorted to talking about climate change, drug prices, their Inflation Increase Act and former President Trump. This is a smokescreen.

“While Democrats continue to shield the Biden family from any congressional oversight, Republicans will continue to press for answers and accountability.”

Casey Harper works at The Center Square’s Washington, D.C., bureau.