Democrats call Justice Thomas an impure jurist

“The liberties of none are safe unless the liberties of all are protected.”

– Justice William Douglas

In writing the Constitution, our founders wanted to balance competing ideals. Alexander Hamilton desired a strong executive branch, and James Madison wanted a dominant legislature. They spent months formulating a devised balance of power so no one could “hijack” the people’s government.

While the framers disagreed on the balance of legislative versus executive power, there was one thing they agreed upon: They wanted no Constitutional provision that allowed for political parties.

E.E. Schattschneider, author of “Party Government,” wrote, “The authors of the Constitution set up an elaborate division of powers to make political parties ineffective. They hoped they’d exhaust themselves in futile attempts to fight their way through the labyrinthine framework of government.”

Justice Clarence Thomas

One civics lesson Americans have learned over the past two years is “even the best laid plans of mice and men often go awry.” A progressive trifecta is an undemocratic way to turn a republic into a socialist dominion. Progressives will do anything to gain absolute power within the government.

“Most people don’t know what is best for them until government does it for them.”

– Nancy Pelosi

In 1937, when the Supreme Court diminished President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s thrust for power, the hubristic F.D.R. came up with a scheme to add progressive justices to the Supreme Court to make it his personal legislative bench. He demanded Congress approve his strategy to pack the court with his own hand-picked justices.

F.D.R.’s court-packing scheme would control all federal judges. He wished to appoint a progressive judge to replace all judges 70 or older. Only a national outcry against his quest for unlimited power and a congressional revolt led by Democratic Sen. Josh Bailey disquieted F.D.R.’s coup.

Our founders structured the Supreme Court, “the court of last resort,” in determining the efficacy of law, yet since F.D.R., progressives have misused the court to remake unconstitutional laws as constitutional.

“The Court does not rule to please people. It makes decisions on the rule of law.”

– Josh Bailey

In 2020, when President Donald Trump nominated Justice Amy Coney Barrett, the most scholarly qualified judge on the court, disgruntled Democrats planned to resurrect F.D.R.’s court-packing scheme if they won the election. Progressives saw this as a way to get everything they ever wished for and even more!

During the 2020 election, the Democrats campaigned to retake the White House, Congress and to take control of the court. But as the electorate continued to repulse this stratagem, fearing the loss of independents, they regrouped and doubled down on assassinating the character of Donald Trump.

Since public opinion was against court-packing, President Biden and his comrades manufactured new ways to control the court through the back door. He fulfilled a promise to put a progressive black woman on the bench by asking liberal Justice Stephen Breyer to retire and giving his seat to a black woman.

“I believe putting women of color on the highest court in the land is politically correct.”

– Joe Biden

Democrats talk the talk, but don’t walk the walk. After President Biden sacrificed Stephen Breyer, pressure has been placed on justices Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan to give up their seats to young progressives.

With his job numbers in the tank, and Vice President Kamala Harris the most unpopular VP in history, Biden knows he must strike now. His new target for forced replacement is black conservative Justice Clarence Thomas, who has been on the Democrats’ hit list since “before” he was nominated by George Bush.

Since Justice Thomas has an impeccable record on the bench, President Biden knows the left has no legal premise to remove him. So Mr. Biden’s henchmen are doing his dirty work for him. Their strategy is to make life miserable for Justice Thomas’ wife Virginia to force him to retire. There is no question that this is the most unorthodox self-motivated political power grab ever used by a U.S. president in history.

U. S. Rep. Bill Pascrell, D-N.J., called on Justice Thomas to resign after news that Virginia Thomas emailed Mr. Trump’s lawyer John Eastman while he was investigating the 2020 presidential election.

Rep. Pascrell said Justice Thomas “can’t possibly be seen as a neutral actor.” He labeled Justice Thomas “a corrupt jurist” because of his “wife’s” election concerns; “not anything he did!”

Rep. Pascrell acted the day after The Washington Post reported the committee investigating the Jan. 6 protest obtained an email from Virginia Thomas to Mr. Eastman. The Post would not reveal what was in the email and refused to mention why a committee member gave it to them “only?” Obviously for Democrats:

“There is a new dichotomy in law: guilty until proven innocent.”

– Nassim Nicholas Taleb

The House committee has asked Virginia Thomas, not Justice Thomas, to speak with the panel following news she sent this email to Mr. Trump’s attorney. Virginia Thomas retorted, “I look forward to talking with them to find out why they question what I do as a citizen.”

Clarence Thomas was never criticized while he was a secretary of education for the Office for Civil Rights. Mr. Thomas first came under fire from the left in 1984 when he chaired the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. Mr. Thomas told black leaders, “Instead of working against Ronald Reagan, you need to work with him on teenage pregnancy, unemployment and illiteracy.” The left has been attacking Mr. Thomas’ character since.

It has been said that “people who live in glass houses should not throw stones.” Mr. Thomas’ wife is a nonviolent activist who has never broken the law, protested in public, or committed a destructive or violent act. Eleanor Roosevelt was outspoken and often disagreed with F.D.R.’s politics, and nobody cared.

No one in government or media ever punished Hillary Clinton for her husband’s numerous affairs.

Is this because Virginia is white and Justice Thomas is black; or because they lean right?

In his book about Clarence Thomas, author Larry Elder praises him for his attainments. He grew up in extreme poverty but had a stern, loving role model in his grandfather. He enrolled in the Catholic seminary and attended religious schools. He was the first in his family to attend college.

He had the fortitude to know that nobody owed him anything. Above all, he knew his passion for law could help him make America better for everyone. This made him one of the greatest justices in U.S. history.

Justice Thomas has had a target on his back most of his life, and he is a survivor. He once said, “If I was liberal and blamed white America for the problems blacks have, I’d be a hero!”

Justice Thomas conquered discrimination with education. When Justice Thurgood Marshall stepped down, Mr. Thomas stepped up. He is not someone who will roll over and take abuse from the left so President Biden can replace him with a black progressive. Mr. Biden has picked a fight with the wrong man and family.

“I grew up in a religious environment, and I was going to be a priest; I’m proud of it. And I thank God I believe in God, or I would probably be enormously angry right now.”

– Clarence Thomas

