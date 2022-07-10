Democrats don’t understand their policies are the problem

Editor’s note: Dr. Bradley Allen is a pediatric heart surgeon, visiting clinical professor of surgery and the Republican candidate running against U.S. Rep. Salud Carbajal, D-Santa Barbara, in the Nov. 8 election.

You know how you know that Democrats have no idea that their own policies created the worst inflation in more than 40 years and that they have no idea how to combat it? Because every solution they propose is, in practice, inflationary.

Take, for example, an idea President Joe Biden’s White House has sent up as a trial balloon: a gas-tax holiday. This is the same president who on his first day in office canceled completion of a pipeline that would have gushed oil here from Canada, while simultaneously removing sanctions against Russia’s Nord Stream 2 pipeline, a gigantic gift to Russian President Vladimir Putin at our expense.

President Biden also canceled oil leases in Alaska and the Gulf of Mexico, increased regulations on existing leases, and made clear that his long-term goal is to destroy the fossil-fuel industry. He said exactly those words on the campaign trail, and was cheered on by every elected Democrat. So naturally the price of gas began rising literally the day he and the Democratic Congress was elected. Those additional costs were quickly reflected in higher overall energy costs, from natural gas to electricity. Yet he and the Democrats wonder why the price of everything has gone up and blame everyone but themselves, from Mr. Putin to “greedy” corporations. They don’t understand or can’t admit that raising the cost of transportation affects everything, since all those products we buy now cost more to produce and get from wherever they’re made to our homes and store shelves on wheels that cost more to run.

But back to the gas-tax holiday for a moment as an instructive example of the Democrats’ cluelessness about what ordinary Americans face every day. Neither the president nor anyone in Washington apparently understands that the federal excise tax is about 18 cents a gallon, so the savings on an average fill-up would total $2.50. Given that the price of gas has more than doubled since he took office, a 10 buck-a-month savings is as laughable as the White House’s bragging last year that the average July Fourth barbecue would cost 16 cents less than the previous year. (It was $12 more this year than last.)

Still, for the sake of argument, let’s say that that savings did indeed make a difference in people’s pockets. The result would be inflationary, because lowering the cost of something raises demand for it, which is how we got here in the first place: trillions of dollars printed by the federal government — money we don’t have and will be paying back for hundreds of years — chasing too few goods is the textbook cause of inflation. It’s Econ 101, and you’d hope our Democratic-elected betters in Washington would know that.

When the gas-tax-holiday trial balloon crashed on take-off, President Biden then tweeted a plea to gas station owners to lower their prices. We’re in a time of war, he said, and their implied lack of patriotism was hurting the country. That nonsensical thought was greeted by the official Communist Party of China Twitter account as a righteous takedown of capitalism. What Mr. Biden appears not to know is that the average gas station’s owner typically clears about two cents a gallon — or one-ninth what the federal government takes per gallon.

Of course, that one-ninth is nothing compared to what taxes and fees cost car owners in California: almost $1.20 per gallon. Which explains why Californians pay the highest price in the country for gas.

Here’s how that breaks down: federal excise tax of 18 cents; a state excise tax of now 54 cents, raised three cents on July 1; state sales tax of, on average, 8+%; plus three different environmental fees that total 39 cents per gallon. And this doesn’t include the additional sunk costs for refining according to California’s standards unique to the state, and probably now obsolete, that already raise the cost of gas here.

Which takes us to Gov. Gavin Newsom, who expects to be re-elected in November before running for president as a progressive Democrat’s Democrat soon thereafter, notwithstanding that the quality of life in our state has declined by every metric since he took office. The governor could, with the stroke of an executive order’s pen, lower the price of a gallon of gas in this state by a dollar. But instead of that tactic, he decided to send out checks to most Californians of as much as $1,050 in a program he’s calling inflation relief.

Do I need to point out that sending people money like that is to inflation relief what gasoline is to firefighting?

Folks, the time has come to elect representatives who understand how the real-world works, aren’t beholden to special interests like public employee unions, and won’t be afraid to stand up on behalf of ordinary Americans.