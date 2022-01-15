Democrats ignore 2020 riots, focus on Jan. 6, 2021

Henry Schulte

I dislike to continuously harp against Joe Biden, but he asks for it.

So I was excited to hear President Biden promised “not to have the past buried.”

Attorney Merrick Garland said everyone involved will be hunted down and prosecuted. That was great news! Therefore, I wondered when the commission was going to be assembled to investigate the 2020 riots.

When the summer of hell broke out in May 2020, starting with the accidental death of George Floyd (who reportedly had enough fentanyl in his system that he likely may have died of an overdose all on his own), it was the dawning of a new era. And it wasn’t the dawning of Aquarius, but the year of terror.

Black Lives Matter rose in power and was reported as being responsible for 95% of the violent riots (media removed the term “riot”). It was also the same year that made many members of BLM millionaires.

At the time we were told to stay indoors, no gatherings, no dining, no school, no sports, no concerts, no family gatherings. It was also the time BLM rose from the ashes of our burning cities and marched to the tune of more than 500 insurrections. It lasted the entire year and included some 20 murders (some numbers say 50).

Unlike the Jan. 6 riot, BLM riots destroyed 150 federal buildings, $2 billion in damage, 2,037 police officers assaulted, and violent insurgents bailed out, many with the help of our Vice President Kamala Harris.

All the above was encouraged, supported and aided and abetted by our media and the Democrats.

And of course, because they were all Biden supporters, there was no virus on the streets during those periods of destruction. Good thing.

By comparison, the march on the Capitol lasted a few hours, and the one shooting death was caused by a Capitol policeman of an unarmed woman — a veteran no less. Nothing burned, no small businesses were lost forever, the federal building received about $1.5 million in damages and 140 police officers were assaulted.

For assaults on police officers, there should be a punishment, but for the hundreds still in solitary confinement for trespassing as opposed to looting, burning and massive destruction, the punishment is extreme.

And the administration doesn’t plan to stop there. It promises it will track down Grandma, who attended the rally from her home by watching it on TV. She needs to be punished for not turning off the TV.

We all know what the Democrats are up to. The Capitol demonstrators handed them a gift they will use until the flame peters out. Wait, no one is paying attention now.

The Democrats are hoping this non-insurrection will be their ticket to remain in power later in the year. And if that doesn’t work, they’re planning on expanding their reach to any Republicans who even mentally entertained thoughts (Dems can read minds now) about attending January 6 to be disqualified from running in the fall. Nothing will stand in their way, including following the law.

President Joe Biden and friends are needing a plan to undercut the election. They have to figure out a way to steer Americans’ attention from runaway inflation, high gas prices, COVID-19 breakthroughs, illegal invasion and their utter lack of taking care of Americans instead of their self-interests.

“If Republicans continue to block our efforts, the Senate will debate and consider changes to the Senate rules on or before Jan. 17, Martin Luther King Jr. Day to protect the foundation of our democracy: free and fair elections,” Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-New York, said.

In other words, if we don’t like the rules because they don’t suit our needs, we’ll just change the rules.

The Democrats are writing a play that would make Shakespeare proud and blush at the same time: Comedy of “Stupid” Errors.

The problem isn’t the boogie man white supremacists or the moms at school board meetings whom the Democrats are trying to convince America is the real problem. The Democrats are the problem. They’re the real terrorists working from within. Using every means they have, including the office of the DOJ to paint an image in the likeness of themselves because everything they’re trying to convince us of that’s bad, is them.

Hiding behind the very thin veil claiming they’re the heroes fighting the forces determined to undermine our “democracy” they are the ones undermining our democracy.

The country is flooded with Soros-funded ultra-super left-wing mayors, district attorneys, governors, judges and even school boards doing all they can, using any means possible, legal or not, to maintain power by attempting to paint everyone else as the real enemy.

At the same time, they’re doing all they can to protect the criminals roaming our streets and the illegals filling our neighborhoods.

They’re aware of the out-of-control violence but if they don’t say anything, no one will notice. They’re aware of millions of people from all over the being funneled into the country but they look the other way.

They know filling your gas tank or feeding your family has become near disastrous, but they’ll leave it up to you to figure out how to deal with it. Not their fault.

They’re also fully aware of how screwed up they made everything. But they’re doubling down because they really don’t know how to fix it, so they use distraction. They’ll milk Jan. 6, 2021, for all they think it’s work to deflect attention away from their ineptitudes. They will try to prevent Donald Trump from running again and turn everyone into a terrorist. Problem solved.

One thing we can be certain of, there won’t be any investigation into all the 2020 riots and who was behind them. The tattered ruins of 2020 and the mess of 2021 are merely the foundation for more destruction to follow if they are allowed to continue unchecked.

It ain’t over by a long shot.