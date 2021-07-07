Democrats, Republicans reflect on Jan. 6 insurrection

NEWS-PRESS FILE PHOTO

“The day a violent mob of insurrectionists attacked our Capitol will forever live in infamy in my mind,” U.S. Rep. Salud Carbajal, D-Santa Barbara, said in a statement to the News-Press six months after the Jan. 6 riot. But he didn’t answer a News-Press question about whether security has improved at the Capitol.

Tuesday marked six months since the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

As it stands six months later, the Department of Justice is still on the search for rioters, including many accused of attacks on law enforcement officers and journalists, along with the person who planted two pipe bombs outside the offices of the Republican and Democratic national committees the night before Jan. 6, according to The Associated Press.

Last week, Speaker Nancy Pelosi kicked off a special investigation into the attack where five individuals died (one by gunshot from Capitol Police, one by drug overdose and three by natural causes), 140 people were injured, hundreds breached police perimeters, historic property was vandalized and looted, and Capitol Police officers were assaulted.

CNN reported Tuesday that several current and former Capitol Police officers, Capitol security officials, lawmakers and aides said not enough has been done to address the security failures during the attack. However, when the News-Press asked U.S. Rep. Salud Carbajal, D-Santa Barbara, about his thoughts on if there has been any improvement in security, he did not answer the question.

Instead, the congressman said in a statement to the News-Press, “The day a violent mob of insurrectionists attacked our Capitol will forever live in infamy in my mind.”

Senate Republicans blocked an independent investigation into the attack, citing concerns of a partisan probe. The congressman addressed them in a Tweet.

“We can’t act as if Jan. 6 didn’t happen,” Rep. Carbajal wrote. “…Today I proudly voted to create a bipartisan Select Committee in the House to learn the truth of that dark day.”

Speaker Pelosi named eight members to the new select committee, but is allowing House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Bakersfield, to recommend the other five. Rep. McCarthy has declined to say whether Republicans will participate in the investigation.

Bobbi McGinnis, chair of the Santa Barbara County Republican Party, did not respond to the News-Press’ requests for comment.

But the News-Press reached Darcel Elliott, the chair of the Santa Barbara County Democratic Party.

“When the insurrection first happened, there were Republicans who were more outspoken about their horror at what they witnessed, and now what I’m seeing is political pressure — particularly from Trump” and Republicans who disagree with those Republicans who favor an investigation of the Jan. 6 attack, Ms. Elliott told the News-Press. “It looks like there’s a lot less political courage to stand up than there was in the first few days after the insurrection happened, so Republicans have started to back off and want to just forget it happened.”

Ms. Elliott said she thinks it’s “really, really important” that Republicans are involved with the investigation and that they can “agree that what happened was not acceptable.”

Just two House Republicans voted in favor of launching a new investigation into the incident, with the rest objecting that majority Democrats would be in charge. Prior to that vote, Senate Republicans blocked the creation of an independent commission that would have been evenly split between the two parties, according to The Associated Press.

“Our nation, and the families of the brave law enforcement officers who were injured defending us or died following the attack, deserve answers,” Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., said as one of the two Republicans who voted in favor.

But Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, said of the probe, “I know I’ve got real concerns — I know he (Minority Leader McCarthy) does — that this is all just political, and that this is impeachment three against President Trump.”

Ms. Elliott said the attack on the U.S. Capitol shouldn’t be a partisan issue.

“That day is not really what this country is about. The folks that caused it and were a part of it need to be held responsible to ensure that this isn’t something that we ever see happen again,” she said. “If there’s no accountability, then what would ever stop this from happening again?”

