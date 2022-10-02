Democrats reveal their hypocrisy

Once again, the hypocrisy of the Democrats is exposed.

It is OK for thousands of illegal migrants to overwhelm the border towns of Texas as thousands cross the border daily, but not OK when a few hundred are bused to sanctuary cities of New York and Chicago.

The Democrats say the Republicans are using the migrants as political pawns. The Biden administration secretly flies the migrants at night to cities throughout the country, but this is OK?

Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida bused 50 migrants to Martha’s Vineyard, and Martha’s Vineyard sent them to Cape Cod.

This is typical of the hypocrisy and the double standard of the Democratic Party. It’s OK when the migrants are a few hundred miles away but not OK when the migrants are in their backyard!

What isn’t OK is an open border policy that created the problem.

Votes have consequences in the number of over two million illegal migrants in the country.

Dennis Smith

Ventura