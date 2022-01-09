Democrats use COVID-19 as political weapon

Henry Schulte



This column was sparked by an email I received regarding last week’s column over how I could make a virus political.

It was a sincere question, but nonetheless, I was a bit surprised.

When the Democrats realized they could lose the 2020 election, they needed something to run on. They couldn’t do it based on any kind of platform; they didn’t have one. “But hey, we got the virus. People are stupid, we can blame it on Trump. If we repeat it often enough that he’s responsible for killing people, it just might work.”

It was the Democrats who then launched their “virus campaign” to blame everything COVID-19 on Mr. Trump. It was the Democrats who turned a microscopic bacterium into a political weapon the likes this country has never seen. They used the virus as their campaign message. They used the virus to control cities. They used the virus to gain power. They use the virus to destroy businesses. They used the virus for their own personal gain.

So, to be asked how I could make a virus political was the wrong question. How could the Democrats turn the country upside for the last two years using a bug?

Let me be clear, when I speak of China, I’m not speaking of the good people of the country. They’re innocent and are controlled by the Chinese Communist Party. Same is true for the people of North Korea, Iran and all the other dictatorships.

But to give any slack to China for not making virus political only demonstrates the amount of brainwashing going on and how easily so many Americans are willing to turn against their own country.

China made numerous attempts to deflect how COVID-19 started. They finger pointed to the wet markets, the pangolin, the American military. They lied about everything from day one and used the World Health Organization to lie for them as well. Big Tech buried all the stories they could.

Our media kept steering away from language that said it was the Wuhan virus. Why would our own media try to run cover for China when hundreds of thousands of their own family and neighbors were dying from a virus that no one questioned came from China? Whose side are they really on?

If even half of what Robert Kennedy Jr. says in his book, “The Real Anthony Fauci,” is true, then there needs to be some hell to pay. Dr. Fauci and the politicians, in collusion with the pharmaceutical companies, are all complicit in the largest mass murder event in American history.

Mr. Kennedy makes a lot of claims but backs them with facts, doctors and information on what other countries are doing and have done in the saving of human life that didn’t involve a vaccine or politics. The organizations who we are all supposed to trust with our lives, also appear to be complicit in this massively corrupt effort to keep life-saying options out of the hands of doctors and away from the people and continue pushing a vaccine that’s not working.

One of the deadliest actions the Democrats and Dr. Fauci did was when Mr. Trump supported the beneficial use of hydroxychloroquine, they launched a campaign claiming it was dangerous and that it didn’t work. There’s way too much corruption involved to cover in a weekly column, but if true, Dr. Fauci, the pharmaceutical companies, our own FDA, the media as always and politicians who know nothing, managed to bury a therapeutic that apparently could have saved as many 75% of those who died from COVID. If true, that’s staggering.

But don’t plan on filing any lawsuits. Big Pharma and Dr. Fauci protected themselves a long time ago from being held accountable.

Hydroxychloroquine and Ivermectin have been around for decades and apparently doctors, the world over, found it overwhelmingly successful in treating COVID-19. Yet Dr. Fauci, Big Pharma and so many others were going to have none of that.

Considering how Dr. Fauci and the rest had the gall to dispose of all the available HDC and IVM, and eradicate a lifesaving therapeutic from American soil, they should be locked away in Guantanamo.

Most Americans weren’t even aware of what was and is still going on. All we hear is get vaccinated, get vaccinated while there’s more and more mask wearing and triple vaxxers are getting sick. What’s the point in getting vaccinated when it doesn’t work? That is the point.

Prior to the omicron variant, the populace were controlled by fear to take the jab. Pfizer and the others had a point man to make that it stayed that way, and President Joe Biden kept preaching what Dr. Fauci told him to say.

You don’t hear anything anywhere in Robert Kennedy Jr.’s book. No one in the media or the left even remotely references it for any reason. We’re fed what they want to feed us, and any dissension continues to be immediately shut down. You question anything other than getting the vaccine, it’s instant black ball from Twitter and Facebook.

Could the lives of your parents, your sisters, your brothers, your children have been prevented if politics, greed and corruption did not play a role in the pandemic? It has been politics all the way propagated by the left. We the people are supposedly just too stupid to understand and must be told what the “truth” is. The truth is, we’ve never been told the truth. Not once. COVID is the gift that keeps on giving — to the Democrats.

There has never been a political weapon more powerful than COVID-19 and the democrats loaded that gun on day one.