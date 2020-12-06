Democrats use COVID-19 to their advantage



Editor’s note: The News-Press has not called a winner in the presidential race.

The year that turned the world upside is coming to a close — and for many, that’s not soon enough.

Let’s take a quick look at how we got here.

After an exhausting and $40 million false accusation of President Donald Trump and Russian collusion was out of the way, the Democrats launched right into impeachment. But we still entered 2020 with one of the lowest unemployment rates in history, a record stock market, the lowest unemployment for blacks and Hispanics, lower taxes and a plethora of all things positive.

None of which anyone reported on.

The Democrats were reaching, and not for straws, because they had already been outlawed.

Unbeknownst at the time was China had unleashed a virus on the world that would turn all good things upside down. Jane Fonda, of all people, honestly said later in the year, “That the virus was the best thing to happen for the Democrats.” That statement couldn’t have been truer.

The Democrats saw an opportunity to use a tragedy and turn it into a political weapon that grew like the virus itself. Upon seeing how the lockdown gave them a newfound power, the likes of which they or anyone could ever have imagined, our civil liberties were rapidly stripped away.

Suddenly an entire nation of hard-working people, many who already had been barely making it from paycheck to paycheck, had to rely on government subsidies to live. And, over time we became submissive to “dictators” telling us how to take care of ourselves and they began to treat us like children.

And while the entire world was living on the edge of fear, exacerbated by the media, who all suddenly had become doctors, people were forced to hide in their homes while thousands of others in the name of protest, were enabled by the Democrats to ravage and burn our cities.

Stricter laws were imposed on the innocents whereby you couldn’t go to a church, but you could take over cities. So while the country burned in the name of racism or whatever flavor of Kool-aid for the week was, for a while the virus took a back seat and seemed to disappear.

But when the flames burning our cities began to flicker out, the virus came back with a vengeance but not in the true sense of the word. It came back as the weapon of choice to bring down President Donald Trump.

Shielded by the press, the riots and tearing down of statues sanctioned by Democrats, the memories suddenly flew away like the seeds of dandelions on the wind.

Then the biggest battle of the year began in earnest, the concerted war by big tech, mainstream media and wealthy liberal donors to finally, after four years of failing, collaborated more than ever to oust President Trump. The virus was the mana from above that gave it to them.

We’ll never know the truth about a lot of things. We’ll never know what Hillary Clinton’s emails said. We’ll never know how deep a role former President Barack Obama played in the Russian collusion hoax. We’ll never get any prosecutions of the FBI’s role, and we’ll never get to the bottom of how large a role election fraud played into the outcome of a Joe Biden win.

But here we are. Joe Biden may be a nice guy, but he unquestionably has aging issues and is supposed to lead America. This is an extremely dangerous situation placed upon more than 300 million people.

And Kamala Harris, who may be the one taking on that task sooner rather than later, is likely the most unqualified person to ever be placed in a position to succeed Mr. Biden if that became necessary.

Joe Biden preached that if he had been president this year, he would have done a better job with the virus than Donald Trump. Well, he will now be given the chance to prove it.

Most if not all the work has been done for him, and if the vaccine does prove to be effective, he’ll have been handed a golden ticket.

Otherwise, he’ll have to figure out just what else can he do to make the virus go away, help businesses rebuild, kids getting back to learning, keep taxes down while trying to spend more money, create his green new deal (also with no money), build more windmills and solar panels, bring more jobs back, and bring the jobs back that have been lost, keep ISIS from exploding again, stop North Korea from testing rockets, prevent Iraq from building up its nuclear stockpile. And he will have to do that all that while trying to keep Sen. Chuck Schumer, Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Sen. Bernie Sanders, AOC (Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez) and the extreme left from taking over his administration.

And should Joe Biden fall apart before his term is over, all the above will fall in the hands of Kamala Harris, whose focus has been doing more to help criminals get out of jail and figuring out more ways to take away the freedoms of Americans.

And finally — and this is the biggie, though there are tons more — there’s the China Factor.

No one is happier or could have planned it any better than China. With President Trump no longer applying pressure and Mr. Biden and Son being their friends, tariffs will go away, trying to bring jobs back to America will end. There will be no chance of making our antibiotics in the U.S. or stopping fentanyl from flooding our streets or stopping the next virus from landing on our shores.

The Chinese even managed to get the name Wuhan Virus changed to something generic like COVID-19.

January 2020 was a great month and it looked like a good year was ahead, but it was China who started the world’s slide to hell. Don’t forget that, ever.

China is what got us here. It is the Wuhan Virus.

Once the full ramifications of a Biden administration hit home, 2020 may not look that bad after all.

Henry Schulte

The author lives in Solvang.