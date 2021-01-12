Dems introduce impeachment article, GOP blocks 25th resolution

House Democrats introduced an impeachment article Monday against President Donald Trump, and a leader said a vote could come as early as Wednesday.

But also on Monday, House Republicans blocked a resolution calling for President Donald Trump’s removal through the 25th Amendment.

Those were the developments in the wake of the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol by pro-Trump rioters.

Rep. Alex Mooney, R-W.Va., on Monday blocked Democrats from bringing up the resolution, which urges Vice President MIke Pence and Cabinet members to invoke the 25th Amendment. Mr. Pence then would become the acting president.

It takes only one House member to block immediate consideration of the resolution under the chamber’s rules. Democrats could consider the resolution today and are expected to do so.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said the Republicans’ rejection of the resolution allows President Trump’s “unhinged, unstable and deranged acts of sedition to continue.”

Vice President Pence hasn’t expressed any interest in invoking the amendment.

Meanwhile, the impeachment article charges President Trump with inciting an insurrection by falsely claiming the Nov. 3 election was stolen from him and by urging supporters to storm the Capitol.

“He threatened the integrity of the democratic system, interfered with the peaceful transition of power, and imperiled a coequal branch of Government. He therefore betrayed his trust as President, to the manifest injury of the people of the United States,” according to the article.

Democrats, including U.S. Rep. Salud Carbajal of Santa Barbara, and some Republicans have stressed that President Trump incited the riot. They and others have also criticized the president for not condemning the Jan. 6 assault, but the president’s supporters have noted that after the riot started, Mr. Trump called on the rioters to go home peacefully in a video on Twitter.

The debate is raging during Mr. Trump’s last full week in office. President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will be inaugurated at noon Jan. 20.

“There may well be a vote on impeachment on Wednesday,” House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Md., told reporters.

Leader Hoyer said that if the impeachment article is passed by the Democrat-controlled House, it should be sent immediately to the Senate, which remains under Republican control until Jan. 20.

There are no Republican co-sponsors of the impeachment article.

Instead of impeaching President Trump, Democrats and Republicans should work together on the peaceful transfer of power to the Biden administration, Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., said Friday.

On Monday, Minnesota Rep. Tom Emmer, head of the campaign arm for House Republicans, agreed and said the Democrats’ efforts are politically motivated.

President-elect Biden, meanwhile, is saying he will leave the question of impeachment up to lawmakers.

