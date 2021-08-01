DENISON, Scott Allen

On July 20, 2021, Scott Allen Denison, 86, passed away peacefully at his home in Santa Barbara, California, surrounded by his loving family. He courageously fought Parkinson’s Disease for over 10 years.

Scott was born In Kansas City, Missouri on November 27, 1934, an only child of Julius and Irene Denison. He was a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon and graduated with a BSA in Industrial Management from the University of Kansas in 1957. That same year he married the love of his life, Phyllis, and accepted his first job at U.S. Steel in Youngstown, Ohio. In 1963, Scott and Phyllis moved to Cedar Rapids, Iowa to take a new position with Collins Radio. Their two sons, Allen in 1967 and Blake in 1968 were born there. In 1977 Scott was transferred to Newport Beach, California, which was now Rockwell International, and relocated his family to Mission Viejo, California. After 20 years with Rockwell, Scott took on several positions at Hughes Aircraft Company, culminating in this position as Financial Officer of the Hughes Santa Barbara Research Facility. He retired in 1998 after 15 years with Hughes.

Scott loved playing tournament bridge and joined Phyllis in a game with friends whenever they had free time. A lifelong fan of the University of Kansas basketball team, he would never miss one of their televised games. He also enjoyed cars and driving long distances including a 10,000 mile cross-country trip with Phyllis and her sisters when he was 76. He was a kind, gentle man grounded in strong values and a steadfast work ethic. He was extremely proud of his sons, daughters-in-law and grandchildren.

He is survived by his loving wife, Phyllis, his son Allen and wife Erica, his son Blake and wife Kim, and his four grandchildren, Kyra, Kyle, Sophia and Talia. No memorial has been planned for now.