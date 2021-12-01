Dense fog obscures Tuesday morning

Warm weather expected to continue today

DAVE MASON/NEWS-PRESS PHOTOS

Fog blanketed State Street in Santa Barbara Tuesday.

Santa Barbara, Goleta and Carpinteria residents awoke Tuesday to a dense fog that cleared up by noon.

The National Weather Service reported a dense fog advisory with visibilities as low as a 1/16th of a mile. The weather service continued the advisory through 9 am.

The areas of dense fog affected the coastal waters, and a marine weather statement was in effect.

Despite this, the weather service reported that temperatures will continue to be warm, with some valleys experiencing a modest increase.

The high at the Santa Barbara City Fire Department was a cooler 66, 81 in Santa Maria, 77 in Lompoc and 81 in Santa Ynez. Goleta was milder with a high of 63 while New Cuyama was fairly warm with a high of 78.

As for the lows, the Santa Barbara City Fire Department went down to 49, 43 in Santa Maria, 77 in Lompoc and 39 in Santa Ynez. Goleta had a low of 41 while New Cuyama had a low of 39.

A developing offshore flow is expected to keep skies clear in all areas allowing for safe air travels.

According to the National Weather Service, a cool down is expected Thursday through Saturday with a return of low clouds and fog to coastal areas followed by a slight warming trend on Sunday and Monday.

email: fmcfarland@newspress.com