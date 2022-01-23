Denying voters their due protection

Henry Schulte

It’s challenging writing a weekly column and not repeating yourself on occasion. But as I’ve written before, many things need repeating.

Therefore, I raise the question again, what is the most important thing that separates the United States from the rest of the world?

Fair elections.

And what is the one thing the Democrats are scrambling to destroy?

Fair elections.

For the blinded, the argument that the present system prevents the disenfranchised from voting is pure gobbledygook. You know it and the left knows it.

It’s purely a continuation of the big lie that we’re a racist, white privileged country, and we need more equity. Try and get someone to define equity. Try and get someone to explain systematic racism. Buzz phrases and words designed to shut you up.

Because if you dare question it, well, you’re a racist. They have no other argument and thereby the racist assertion has become nothing but white noise.

Last Sunday there was a fantastic article about critical race theory in the News-Press.

It was factual, to the point and defined clearly without personal attacks just how bad the push of racism upon our children has grown. Based upon the information the article provided, there is no logical way any educator or liberal thinker could dispute that there’s a single darn good thing about teaching racism and division to kids.

But that doesn’t matter to ideologues. By indoctrinating racist philosophy early on, the white “privileged” kids will be filled with guilt and the children of color will hate the white privileged kids and their voting will eventually reflect that. This is such a wrong direction and a terrible depiction of who Americans are, or were, if this is allowed to continue. It’s a long-term movement and its long-term goal is to change the character of the country.

The Democrats are trying to make this latest attempt (actually they’ve been trying for years) at voter overhaul, asserting that the lower wage earners are unable to vote because they can’t prove who they are. They can’t get to the polls. That they’re continuously oppressed by you white folks. And yes, you’re racist for not going along.

It’s a baseless argument to say that you’re deprived of voting because you don’t have an ID. If you can’t get an ID of some sort, you likely never cared or needed one. But if you are a working productive person of society (a voter), you’ve had to have some form of ID.

And IDs are color blind.

Again, the argument against IDs is pure political bull crap. The Dems are fighting hard to contain their laughter, pushing their plan to make certain they can stay in office forever and remodel their office because they’re never going anywhere. As mentioned last week, if the Democrats don’t like the rules, they’ll just change them, such as trying to get rid of the filibuster.

And what if they do manage to change how the government has functioned for 250 years? What if the Republicans tried it? The Democrats and media would lose their collective minds shouting, “It’s un-American!”

It’s ironic how the Democrats are pushing for no ID to vote, but in many places it’s required to prove who we are when showing our vaccine cards to go to a concert, a football game or in liberal states, out to dinne. Keep in the mind this rule only applies to legal citizens. Illegals are exempt.

“An audit of Texas voter rolls identified nearly 12,000 non-citizens suspected of illegally registering to vote and nearly 600 cases in which ballots may have been cast in the name of a dead resident or by a voter who may also have voted in another state.”

— Education News.

That is but one discovery in one portion of one state. Considering how corrupt our election process appears to have become, you can be damn well be sure there are hundreds of thousands more illegals registered (the plan), and that’s not taking into account the deceased voters from the grave. In the meantime, the voter rolls are growing at the border every day. I’m surprised Vice President Kamala Harris hasn’t set up registration booths. Oh, that’s right, the border czar doesn’t visit the border. Instead she flies to Honduras on another meaningless gambit.

I just don’t understand why anyone, regardless what political affiliation you are, would want there to be the slightest doubt about the integrity of our elections. If it goes in your favor this time, it may not the next. It’s critical we all feel the election process is as solid as it can possibly be. Nothing is perfect, but it needs to be as close as we can get it. Rather than trying to make it laxer, we should be shoring it up and making it more fool-proof.

When citizens — and I mean American citizens — go to the polls, we’re doing so because we want to be convinced our vote carries some weight. We want to know that it counts. In California, for example, if you’re a conservative Republican our votes haven’t counted in decades. If that translates to a national level like the Democrats are setting up to do, and if you think your vote is now pointless, then we’re done. The left wins. Game over.

Let’s not be intimidated that the rules need to be changed just because we’re being fed it’s somehow racist to not go along (enough with the racist crap). The time is over, and we need to push back against the madness. It’s way past time that the political wind starts blowing the other way.