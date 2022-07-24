DEPAOLA, Charles

Charles Depaola, devoted husband, father, brother, son, uncle, and friend, passed away on Friday, July 15th, 2022 at the

age of 53.

Charles is survived by his mother, Joan Depaola; his wife, Veronica Depaola; his children, Clara, Sofia, and Charles Depaola; his siblings, Michael and Maria Depaola, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Charles was born on December 3rd, 1968, in Arlington, MA, to Emilio and Joan Depaola. At the age of 12, Charles and his family moved to Santa Barbara, CA. Charles went on to graduate from Santa Barbara High School in 1986. In 2004, he married Veronica in Santa Barbara, CA. In 2004 and 2009, respectively, Charles and Veronica welcomed their two beautiful children, Sofia and Charles.

Charles embraced every moment to the fullest through simple pleasures. He opened a Pizzeria in New York with his cousin Mark and went on to work as a Stock Broker. He proudly served in the US Army National Guard and was deployed on active duty to support Enduring Freedom in 2007. Upon his return home from Iraq, Charles dedicated himself working in construction and raising his children and spending time with family and friends, as his greatest honor was being a family man. You could find Charles joyfully showing his kids his boxing and martial arts moves, two sports he loved, or enjoying a beach sunset walk with his family. His infectious laugh and warm personality would immediately bring a smile to

anyone’s face.

Family and friends whose lives Charles touched are invited to a rosary at Welch-Ryce-Haider Mortuary, Tuesday, July 26th from 5:30 – 8:00 pm and funeral service at Our Lady of Guadalupe, Wednesday, July 27th at 10:00 am to reminisce, grieve, and support each other.