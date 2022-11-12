DEPEW, Joanne Evelyn (Day)

Joanne Evelyn DePew (Day) was born on August 14,

1930 to Celestine and Mildred Day (Shroyer) in Montreal,

Canada.

Joanne was welcomed home by her Lord and Savior on

November 1, 2022 – a day appropriately known as “All

Saints Day.”

Joanne was raised in Loves Park, Illinois. She graduated

from Harlem High School where she met her first and

only true love, Theodore James “Jim” DePew. They were

married on November 26, 1949.

The DePews stayed two years in Illinois where daughter Dayna was born. They moved

to Pasadena, California for five years where daughter Traci was born. A career change

for Jim moved the family to Omaha, Nebraska for a year and then to Prairie Village,

Kansas for 12 years where son Doug was born.

While living in Kansas, the family were Charter Members of Hillcrest Covenant

Church and Joanne established the Nursery/Cradle Roll at this new church.

Joanne loved being a homemaker and her dream was to be a Librarian. Though that

goal was never achieved, her love of books and learning never left her. While living in

Kansas City, she attended Johnson County Community College with an emphasis on

Creative Writing courses. So gifted was Joanne’s talent for writing and expression, her

professors stated they were learning from her as she aced her classes.

In 1973 the DePews moved to Santa Barbara, California for the next 30 years with two

years living in Montecito, California.

Once established in Santa Barbara, Joanne enrolled in the local community

college and eventually received a Bachelor of Arts degree from Antioch University,

Santa Barbara, Ca in 1985. In June of 1986, Joanne received a Clinical Certificate

in Chemical Dependency Studies from Antioch University. Following this, Joanne

received a Certificate of Alcohol and Drug Counseling Skills Degree from the University

of California at Santa Barbara. November of 1986, Joanne completed her Counseling

degree in Chemical Dependency from Pinecrest Hospital. Joanne studied for years to

become a Myers-Briggs Counselor and finally obtained her certification in 1995 with

further training in The Communication Wheel in 1996.

Jim and Joanne were members of El Montecito Presbyterian Church in Montecito,

California.

When Jim passed in 2001, Joanne moved to Lompoc, California where she lived for 4

years. She moved back to Santa Barbara and was independently living at Maravilla

for several years until joining her daughters in Oklahoma in 2013. Joanne resided at

Legends at Rivendell, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Left to cherish her memories are: daughter Dayna Drake and grandchildren, Danielle

and husband Joe Korzen, Connor and wife Amber Drake, Torrey Drake. Daughter Traci

and husband Tim Robbins and grandchildren, Tyler Robbins, Tiana and husband Jacob

Albertson with great-grandchildren, Dylan and Finley, Travis and wife Jenny Robbins

with great-grandchildren, Harlie, Hudson, Jackson and Kimber. Son Doug and wife

Susan DePew and grandchildren Shannon Whinnery with great-grandchildren, Lincoln

and Dexter, Shelby DePew, Brennan DePew and wife Joardan Blankenship.

Joanne is further survived by her brother Craig and wife Betty Day, sisters-in-law

Sandy Day and Betty Harrington and brother-in-law Rev. Clarence Twigg along with

numerous nieces and nephews.

Joanne was predeceased by her parents and brothers, Richard Day and wife Dorothy

and Brian Day.

Joanne was a loving wife, mother and friend to all. Most important, Joanne was a

Christian made more obvious in her walk and treatment of everyone.

We will miss you Mom. You are perfect and whole and finally given the gift of rhythm

so dance on with Dad until we see you again.

Joanne’s graveside celebration will be held on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at 1:15

pm at the Santa Barbara Cemetery, 901 Channel Dr., Santa Barbara, Ca.

Announcement of a reception will follow the Service. Arrangements entrusted to

Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels