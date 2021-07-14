Deposits open for UCSB basketball season tickets

Fans of men’s and women’s Gauchos basketball can put down deposits today for season tickets. Both pre-existing and new season ticket holders can stake their claim.

The Thunderdome was recently upgraded with new seats that feature backs, instead of the old bench seating. This will be the first season fans can sit back and watch the game — if the competition doesn’t bring them to the edge of their seats.

The entire front court is returning this season, including all-league players Miles Norris and Amadou Sow.

Hot off the NCAA Tournament and with the title of Big West regular-season and tournament champions, Men’s Basketball Head Coach Joe Pasternack expects tickets to go fast.

To place a deposit, go to ucsbgauchos.com.

— Annelise Hanshaw