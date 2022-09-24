Deputies arrest suspect  in assault case

Santa Barbara County sheriff’s deputies quickly tracked down and arrested a La Mirada man Friday in Goleta on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon.

At approximately 9:16 a.m., deputies responded to the area around Staples in the Camino Real Marketplace for a report of an alleged assault with a knife that had just occurred. As deputies arrived at the shopping center, they learned that the suspect, described as a white male with a long beard and wearing a backpack, was last seen entering nearby Home Depot.

Deputies established a perimeter around the area and, with the assistance of Home Depot staff, vacated the business. While deputies searched for the suspect inside Home Depot, additional deputies were on the lookout for the suspect in the surrounding area.

At approximately 9:57 a.m., deputies spotted a man who matched the suspect’s description behind Target. Deputies detained 43-year-old Jeremiah Jacobson of La Mirada, who was subsequently positively identified as the suspect and arrested, according to Raquel Zick, the public information officer for the Sheriff’s Office.

Mr. Jacobson was booked at the Main Jail in Santa Barbara on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon (felony) and is being held on $30,000 bail.

Ms. Zick said the victim was not physically injured and did not require medical attention.

