Deputies, CHP respond to false report about shooter

San Marcos High School goes on lockdown; law enforcement determines call was a hoax

Law enforcement responds Monday morning to what turned out to be a false report of a shooter at San Marcos High School.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office responded Monday morning to a report of an active shooter at San Marcos High School that was quickly determined to be a “swatting” call that turned out to be a hoax.

The incident began at approximately 10:26 a.m., when deputies, along with California Highway Patrol, responded to San Marcos High School, while County Fire and American Medical Response staged in the area, Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Raquel Zick said.

Deputies were on scene within minutes at the Santa Barbara Unified School District school and quickly suspected that this was a “swatting” incident, she said.

In an abundance of caution, students and staff at the school were asked to shelter in place while law enforcement conducted a room-by-room search of the campus. No injured persons or shooters were found during the search, and the report was determined to be a hoax.

The shelter-in-place was lifted at 11:15 a.m.

“The Sheriff’s Office is currently working to identify the individual(s) responsible for the swatting call and bring them to justice,” Ms. Zick said.

“The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office wants to remind the public that swatting calls are not only illegal, but they put the lives of innocent people at risk,” she said, adding that anyone found responsible for making a swatting call will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

“The Sheriff’s Office would also like to thank the students, parents and staff at San Marcos High School for their cooperation during this incident, and for their efforts in maintaining a safe and secure campus environment,” Ms. Zick said.

When she first tweeted about the incident, Ms. Zick cautioned the report was unfounded.

“Please avoid the area,” Ms. Zick tweeted.

About 11:20 a.m., Ms. Zick tweeted that the school had been searched “and is SAFE.”

The lockdown was lifted, she said, adding that concerned parents should check in at the attendance office.

