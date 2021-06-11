Deputies graduate from AHC academy

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY SHERIFF’S PHOTOS

Deputy Jesse Evert shares his graduation from Allan Hancock College Basic Law Enforcement Academy with his mother, thanks to a video chat.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office congratulated and welcomed five new deputies at their graduation from the Allan Hancock College Basic Law Enforcement Academy.

The class of 19 recruits completed a comprehensive California Peace Officer Standards and Training, which involves 862 hours of instruction.

The training included community policing, report writing, laws of arrest, search and seizure, firearms, ethics, investigation procedures, patrol techniques, arrest and control, physical training, CPR/First Aid and emergency vehicle operations.

Recruits and Sheriff’s command staff gather at the graduation at the law enforcement academy.

Just before the graduation ceremony, Undersheriff Sol Linver led a swearing-in ceremony, where he welcomed Eric Brimer, David Cardenas, Jesse Evert, Christian Harrington and Ross VanTassel.

The graduation included a badge pinning ceremony where mothers, fathers and significant others pin badges on the recruits.

Members of Deputy Evert’s family were unable to attend because their flight from Arkansas was overbooked. But a last-minute solution was found: The family joined in via a cell phone video chat.

Undersheriff Linver closed the swearing-in ceremony by welcoming the new deputies to the Sheriff’s Office family and quoted Brad Henry, former governor of Oklahoma, “Families are the compass that guides us. They are the inspiration to reach great heights, and our comfort when we occasionally falter.”

For more information on a career in law enforcement, go to sbsheriff.org.

— Dave Mason