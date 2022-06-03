Deputies investigate vandalism at Cabrillo High School

On the heels of a vandalism incident at Santa Barbara High School, a case of school vandalism was reported in Lompoc.

Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a vandalism hate crime that occurred at Cabrillo High School.

Around 6 a.m. Tuesday, deputies were dispatched to the Lompoc school for a report of vandalism. The reported vandalism included racial slurs that were painted on walls, over murals and on windows, said Raquel Zick, the Sheriff’s Office public information officer.

Ms. Zick said concrete was poured in front of classroom doors in an attempt to prevent the doors from opening.

School Resource Deputy Dennis Thomas is conducting a follow-up investigation to this incident in coordination with Cabrillo High School administration.

Ms. Zick said anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact SRD Thomas by email at ddt3055@sbsheriff.org.

If you prefer to remain anonymous, call the Sheriff’s Office’s tip line at 805-681-4171 or go online at sbsheriff.org.

On Thursday, there were no further details reported about the vandalism that happened Monday night at Santa Barbara High School and involved, according to the Santa Barbara Police Department, 16 individuals who were detained by police. They were identified as Santa Barbara High School students.

Police officers responding to neighbors’ reports of loud noises found 50 to 60 people fleeing the high school’s main building. Sgt. Ethan Ragsdale, the police department’s public information officer, said students were attempting to perform “a senior prank” that involved gallons of baby oil, Vaseline, raw fish and oysters being placed all over the floors and door handles.

Police also discovered broken windows and items spray painted, as well as toilet paper and streamers in the trees outside the school.

