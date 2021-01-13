DESALES, Juana

76, in the name of the Father and Holy Virgin of Guadalupe, Juana passed away peacefully on the afternoon of January 7, 2021 surrounded by her children and grandchildren.

Juana was born to Genoveva Cerda and Severo Renteria in Chapala, Jalisco, Mexico on March 20, 1944. There, she met and married the love of her life, Francisco Desales, with whom she shared 41 wonderful years of marriage until his passing in 2004. Juana loved her husband dearly until the day she died. They shared an extraordinary love story that represented the true meaning of love.

Juana was a longtime resident of Santa Barbara for over 55 years. She devoted her life to caring for others. Serving as caregiver for over 25 years, she shared her kindness and compassion helping others. She was recognized by her family as a strong, hard working, wise, driven, generous, and loving woman who always put her family before herself. In recent years Juana continued to dedicate her life towards being a loving family woman to her children and grandchildren.

Juana is survived by her children Gloria, Anna, Francisco, and Marcos. Grandchildren Marie, Franky, Andrea, Mario Jr., Jessica, Krystal, Marcos Jr., and Melanie. Great grandchildren Angel, Gabriel, Rebekah, Titus, Miguel, Isaac, and Alina.

Juana…”Que Dios te cuide. Puedes descansar en paz con tu viejo. Sabemos que van a estar cuidando a nosotros desde el cielo. Los queremos mucho.” Juana was truly one of a kind. You will be deeply loved and missed by family and friends.

The Mass of Resurrection will be celebrated on Friday, January 15, at 10:00 A.M outside of Our Lady of Sorrows Church in Santa Barbara followed by interment at Calvary Cemetery.