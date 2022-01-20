DeSantis: Biden administration favors Democratic states in funding bridge repairs

California gets the highest amount

COURTESY PHOTO

Gov. Ron DeSantis

By BETHANY BLANKLEY

THE CENTER SQUARE CONTRIBUTOR

(The Center Square) — In an ongoing rift between the Biden administration and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, federal funding for bridges is now a bone of contention.

“Last week, the Biden administration announced it would continue to harm Florida for its success,” the governor said in a statement highlighting how federal funds are being administered to states for Highway Infrastructure Programs, funded by the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA).

States run by Democratic governors that reported population declines received the most money, while Florida received less money disproportionately after reporting the largest net gain of residents last year and nearly a 15% increase in its population over the past decade.

Florida’s allocation accounts for 0.92% of the $26.5 billion allocated to all 50 states, the Florida Department of Transportation notes, compared to the 4.78% of highway funding Florida normally received.

The HIP, administered by the Federal Highway Administration, “represents the single largest dedicated bridge investment since the construction of the interstate highway system,” the U.S. Department of Transportation said. Through its Bridge Formula Program, funding is expected to help repair approximately 15,000 highway bridges nationwide.

While states previously were expected to match federal funding with up to 20% state or local funding, federal funds in this latest round can be used for 100% of the cost of repairing or rehabilitating locally owned off-system bridges, the DOT says.

Of the funding, allocated over five years, California received the highest amount with more than $4.2 billion, followed by New York’s $1.89 billion and Illinois’ $1.37 billion, compared to Florida’s $244.9 million. Several states received the lowest amount of funding of $225 million.

The three blue states that received the most money all reported population declines over the past two years and in the last census count. They were also facing significant budget deficits prior to receiving federal bailouts from Congress in 2020 and 2021. Fewer residents and less revenue combined with poor fiscal policy shouldn’t be rewarded by more funds, DeSantis argues.

Florida, on the other hand, has led the nation in economic recovery and job creation and remains a top tourist destination. It became the third most populous state in the U.S. after the 2020 Census count. Between July 2020 and July 2021, Florida gained on net 220,890 residents from other states, the largest net gain in the U.S.