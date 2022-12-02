Local architects and architecture honored at annual event

PAUL WARCHOL PHOTO ERIN FEINBLATT PHOTO At left, an Honor award went in the Santa Barbara Architectural Heritage category to Winick Architects for Coastal Mediterranean. At right, a Merit award in the Single Family Residential category went to Winick Architects for Edge House.

To honor the achievements of local architects and architecture, the American Institute of Architects Santa Barbara hosted its annual Design Awards Gala Thursday at the Cabrillo Pavilion.

The event draws attention to the extraordinary legacy of outstanding architecture in Santa Barbara, the value of quality design to the community and those who contribute to its creation.

This year’s categories were: Commercial Buildings; Single Family Residential; Mixed Use and Multi-Family Residential; Conservation Projects: Historic Preservation, Restoration, Rehabilitation or Reconstruction; Santa Barbara Style; Small Projects; Commercial Interiors; Residential Interiors; and Proposed/Unbuilt Projects.

Honor awards were presented to Winick Architects for Coastal Mediterranean; Shubin Donaldson for Confidential Technology Co.; Blackbird Architects for The Thacher School, Gates Building: Kupiec Architects for Santa Barbara Museum of Art; Kevin Daly Architects for UCSB San Joaquin Villages Housing; Winick Architects for Beachside Modern.

ALEX NYE PHOTO CIRO COHELLO PHOTO At left, an Honor award in the Commercial Buildings category went to Blackbird Architects for The Thacher School, Gates Building. At right, an Honor award in the Historic Preservation, Restoration, Rehabilitation or Construction category went to Kupiec Architects for the Santa Barbara Museum of Art.

Merit awards went given to Thomas Ochsner Architects for La Paz Residence; Kupiec Architects for Architect’s Office Interior; KBZ Architects for Cabrillo Pavillion; NMA Architects for Thayer Trellis; Winick Architects for Edge House; NIMA Architects for Central Coast Guesthouse and Studio.

Honorable mentions were awarded to AB Design Studio for Hideaway Santa Barbara; Bob Easton AIA Architect for All Saints by the Sea Episcopal Church; and Michael Porter Architects for Highland.

Each entry was judged on its own merit and evaluated for its ability to achieve successful sensitivity and response to its surrounding community while including innovations in building materials and techniques.

Jurors this year were Donlyn Lyndon, Maureen Sullivan and Michael W. Folonis.

A well-recognized designer, writer and educator and the recipient of many awards, Mr. Lyndon has taught and led the architecture departments at the University of Oregon, MIT and UC Berkeley.

PHOTO BY PATRICK PRICE, BRUCE DAMONTE AND ALEX NYE Kupiec ArchitectsBOB KUPIEC PHOTO Office. At left, an Honor award was given in the Mixed Use and Multi-Family Residential category to Kevin Daly Architects for UCSB San Joaquin Villages Housing. At right, a Merit award was presented in the Commercial Interiors category to Kupiec Architects for Architect’s Office Interior.

Ms. Sullivan is principal and cofounder of Pica + Sullivan Architects Los Angeles. She has an expertise and interest in the master plan process, entitlement, client relations and sustainability.

Mr. Folonis is known for his thoughtful, dedicated approach to regional modernist design. With more than 30 years of experience in design, programming, construction and management, Mr. Folonis’ broad base of experience ranges from mixed-use, multi-family residential, medical, commercial and single-family projects, as well as extensive experience in the restoration of historically significant modernist architecture.

Ms. Sullivan and Mr. Folonis presented the awards.

Sponsors for the event were Benjamin Moore, Unander Construction, American Riviera Bank, Appleton Partners, Ann Kale Lighting, T&S Structural Ashley + Vance, Mar Vista Lighting, Allen Construction and Kupiec Architects.

Founded in 1857, the American Institute of Architects works to create more valuable, healthy, secure and sustainable buildings, neighborhoods and communities.

email: mmcmahon@newspress.com