Designed to save lives

Santa Barbara County Search and Rescue Team sees advantages with its new Ford F-450 truck

DAVE MASON / NEWS-PRESS PHOTOS

“It can get to a lot of places that a lot of traditional four-wheel vehicles can’t,” Sheriff Bill Brown said about the new Ford F-450 truck now being used by the Santa Barbara County Search and Rescue Team.

A new, custom-designed truck — complete with spools of 600 feet of thick ropes and other special features — is making it easier for search-and-rescue volunteers to save lives in Santa Barbara County.

The new Ford F-450 truck has been used since February by the Santa Barbara County Search and Rescue Team. And it was officially unveiled on a sunny Thursday afternoon outside the Direct Relief headquarters in Goleta.

Direct Relief — which provides medical aid around the world, across the nation and throughout Santa Barbara County — donated the final $75,000 needed to complete the purchase of the $210,000 truck. Other funding came from the Woods-Claeyssens Foundation.

Nelson Trichler, an incident commander with the all-volunteer Search and Rescue Team, led the News-Press around the truck and showed how the truck makes it faster and more feasible to save lives while reducing the risks for the team members.

To start with, the truck has a high clearance off the ground, making it ideal for going into flooded areas, Mr. Trichler noted.

Secondly, this truck can go to places in the back country where normal vehicles can’t, he said. “It can be the difference between getting to them (hikers) or not getting to them.”

Compartments in the custom-design truck are used for medical supplies and gear. Nelson Trichler, an incident commander with the Search and Rescue Team, looks at a spool of rope that’s part of the truck’s features. The truck was designed by the team members in conjunction with QTAC, a Chico company that completed the manufacture.

Sheriff Bill Brown, whose office oversees the Search and Rescue Team, echoed that.

“It can get to a lot of places that a lot of traditional four-wheel vehicles can’t,” Sheriff Brown told the News-Press. He added that the truck could have gone into areas that were inaccessible for normal vehicles with four-wheel drive during the 2018 Montecito debris flow.

Besides four-wheel drive, the truck boasts 40-inch tires.

The truck is designed to be what the Search and Rescue Team needed. Team members collaborated with Chico-based QTAC to design the truck, which has specific compartments for medical supplies and gear such as a big wheel that goes under a stretcher to make it easier to transport an injured hiker along a trail.

Standing next to the new truck used in rescues are Thomas Tighe, president and CEO of DIrect Relief; Staci Richard, vice president of the Santa Barbara County Search and Rescue Team, and Nelson Trichler, an incident commander with the team.

Mr. Trichler said the design was submitted in December 2021 and that the truck was picked up in January of this year.

“It’s built exactly to our specifications, so all of our equipment is exactly where we need it,” said Staci Richard, vice president of the Search and Rescue Team.

“It makes everything more efficient,” Ms. Richard told the News-Press.

The most noticeable accessory is two giant spools of 600 feet of ropes, with the spools on opposite sides of the truck. One serves as the main rope, and the other is the safety rope in case the main rope breaks, Mr. Trichler said.

The ropes are used for tasks such as lifting hikers out of a ravine or up along a cliff.

Ms. Richard said the ability to deploy 600 feet of ropes exceeds what the Search and Rescue Team could do in the past.

Nelson Trichler of the Search and Rescue Team stands in front of the Ford F-450 truck now used by the team. In addition to four-wheel drive, the truck has 40-inch tires and high clearance off the ground, making it ideal for going through flooded areas.

As the Search and Rescue Team members discussed the truck, they received high praise from a fan — Thomas Tighe, president and CEO of Direct Relief. He said the nonprofit wanted to help the team.

“They work at no charge, and they are the epitome of citizen service,” Mr. Tighe said. “As a charitable organization, what could we do? From a financial standpoint, we could get them this truck. We don’t want people who are risking their lives to have a higher risk because they couldn’t afford a good rope.”

Noted Mr. Trichler, “Direct Relief was very gracious in donating those funds.”

He added that people from all professions volunteer for the Search and Rescue Team. “Everybody on the team is independently employed. They could be a teacher, an engineer, a software engineer. They’re from all walks of life.”

email: dmason@newspress.com