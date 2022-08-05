DETTAMANTI, VENICE

Venice Dettamanti passed away peacefully at home on July 25, 2022.

Venice was born in Lompoc on August 22, 1923, to Henry and Elizabeth Grossi. She graduated from Lompoc High School in 1942 and married her husband Henry Dettamanti in 1944. She was a lifelong resident of the Lompoc Valley and a member of many organizations. She was a very dedicated community member. Venice loved to share about her Italian culture and was also a proud patriotic American. Venice loved cooking and sharing her recipes with others. She also enjoyed writing, painting, traveling and spending time with her many relatives.

She is survived by her daughter Elizabeth Watkins (John) and her grandchildren Shane Watkins (Amy), Jeff Watkins (Sarah), Angelina Dettamanti and Mario Dettamanti (Kate). She also had many great-grandchildren Ashley, Amber, Evie, Zoe, Rhett, and baby Henry. She was preceded in death by her husband Henry and son Ben.

She lived a very full life and will always be remembered for her quick wit and loving personality. We would like to thank the many caregivers who helped take care of her during the final years of

her life.

Please join us for a Rosary Service Sunday, August 7, 2022, at Starbuck-Lind Mortuary at 6:00pm. The funeral service will be held on Monday, August 8th at Queen of Angels Church 3495 Rucker Rd, Lompoc at 10:00am followed by a burial service at the Lompoc Valley Cemetery. There will be a luncheon reception held following the burial. In lieu of flowers, it is requested that you kindly donate to the Lompoc Historical Society or the Lompoc FFA.