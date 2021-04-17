Devereux California opens new group home

Devereux Advanced Behavioral Health California is opening a new group home in North County.

The home will serve adults who are transitioning from state institutions and developmental centers to community-based settings to help them grow and thrive.

The three-bedroom Enhanced Behavioral Supports home will provide intensive services and support to adult males living with autism spectrum disorder and/or other medical and behavioral health concerns. Services will be delivered in a safe and therapeutic environment with a person-centered approach to ensure each resident’s needs are met, according to a news release.

Direct care staff and behavioral analysts at the Santa Barbara County facility will create an environment that fosters skills-based functional growth. Team members will use specialized sensory tools, communication technology and hearing assists, as well as picture format learning, to help adults achieve their full potential.

“Our new group home will allow adults with disabilities the opportunity to live meaningful and productive lives as active members of their communities,” said Amy Evans, Devereux California executive director. “There is a significant need in the community for these types of living environments. Our primary goal is to help ensure the individuals we serve are happy, healthy and engaged in the community.”

— Marilyn McMahon

