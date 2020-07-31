Di Maggio joins performing arts board

DAVE MASON/NEWS-PRESS FILE PHOTO

Neil Di Maggio

SANTA BARBARA — The Performing Arts Scholarship Foundation has elected pianist and Westmont College music instructor Neil Di Maggio to its board.

Mr. Di Maggio is a professional and collaborative pianist who has performed with many local professional groups. According to a press release, his music education experience ranges from private piano instruction to working as an instructor for Westmont Academy for Young Artists.

He is also a collaborative pianist for the Westmont College Choir and Santa Barbara Music Club, as well as a member of the Music Teachers Association of California and Association of Professional Researchers for Advancement.

His own musical education includes a bachelor of music, piano performance degree from San Jose State University, from which he graduated summa cum laude, a master of music, piano performance degree from San Francisco Conservatory of Music focused on solo piano, harpsichord, and musicology, and another master’s degree from UCSB focused on collaborative piano, solo piano, ensemble contemporary music, musicology, and diction.

PASF president Deborah Bertling said she and the rest of the foundation’s board are “delighted” to welcome Mr. Di Maggio into their ranks.

“His professional skills will be a great asset, along with his dedication to the success of young musicians. His presence on the board will be an extraordinary complement to the mission of our Foundation,” she said.