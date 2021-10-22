Dia de los Muertos activities planned at museums

The Museum of Ventura County invites all members of the community to participate in numerous activities in a weeklong celebration of Día de los Muertos from Saturday through Oct. 31.

From Day of the Dead craft kits for kids, to build-your-own altars, to live music, poetry, refreshments and food trucks, there’s something for everyone.

“Día de los Muertos or Day of the Dead is a time-honored tradition brought to us through Mexican culture where families honor the lives of departed relatives,” said Elena Brokaw, The Barbara Barnard Smith executive director. “We’re pleased to bring this celebration to our community and encourage everyone to come experience the sights, sounds and traditions.” The Día de los Muertos celebration kicks off Saturday with family-friendly Day of the Dead Craft Kits available at two museum locations while supplies last through Oct. 31.

The Museum of Ventura County is located at 100 E. Main St. in Ventura, and the Agriculture Museum of Santa Paula is at 926 Railroad Ave. in Santa Paula.

These interactive learning kits include educationally fun lessons about Día de los Muertos, a mini skull book, Calavera necklace craft, Ofrenda word search, a letter to the dead and more.

Altar creations will begin Sunday and run through Oct. 29.

Guests are encouraged to bring personal contributions such as mementos, photos and other creative crafts to be included in both large outdoor altar displays located at the Ventura and Santa Paula museums. Items donated to the public altar are non-returnable. Copies of original pieces are suggested.

The large outdoor altars can be viewed from Oct. 30 through Nov. 7 at both museums. Those who wish to participate from home can submit images of their personal altars for online viewing at submissions@venturamuseum.org or post to social media and use hashtag #CelebrateWithMVC or #CelebrandoConMVC on social media.

The weeklong celebration concludes with afternoon events at both locations. In Ventura, the museum is hosting an afternoon celebration from 2 to 4 p.m. Oct. 30 honoring the lives of loved ones through music from Xocoyotzin Moraza and friends, poetry, altar viewings, refreshments and food for purchase provided by Game Over Catering and Desserts to Die For

In Santa Paula, the museum invites friends and family to celebrate from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 31 with performances from traditional Aztec and Ballet folklorico dancers, Day of the Dead tissue flower folding and additional craft tables.

To volunteer at these community events, create an altar of your own or collaborate, contact ebrokaw@venturamuseum.org.

Día de los Muertos programming at the Museum of Ventura County and the Agriculture Museum is made possible in part by the support of EJ Harrison & Sons. For complete event information, visit venturamuseum.org/events.

email: mmcmahon@newspress.com