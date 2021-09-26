Diabetes institute works to help Hispanic/Latino communities



Sansum Diabetes Research Institute is celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month and conducting research into why there’s a disproportionate impact of diabetes on the Hispanic/Latino community.

Sansum Diabetes Research Institute is celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month (Sept. 15 to Oct. 15) by recognizing the achievements of local Hispanic Americans.

The institute is also raising awareness of the resources available to help Hispanic/Latino communities, who the institute noted are disproportionately impacted by diabetes.

“Healthcare in the United States is inequitable,” said Dr. David Kerr, the institute’s director of research and innovation, in a news release. “The consequence of inequity is that the burden of serious chronic disease such as diabetes falls disproportionately on populations experiencing health disparities, especially Hispanic/Latino families. To achieve health equity, we need to deliver trust in research as well as education and care, remove barriers to accessing technology and promote self-efficacy.”

Sansum Diabetes Research Institute is working to remove the disproportionate impact of diabetes on Hispanic/Latino families.

One of the institute’s efforts is Mil Familias, a study designed to evaluate why there is an increased risk of diabetes and its consequences in the Hispanic/Latino population. The research also involves a better understanding of diabetes management problems and ways to improve outcomes.

The work includes the importance of diet in the development and treatment of diabetes and its related cardiometabolic disorders, according to the news release.

To become involved in the program, contact Arianna Larez at 805-335-0124 or visit latinodiabetes.sansum.org.

— Dave Mason