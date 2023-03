SANTA BARBARA — Grammy-winning artist Diana Ross will perform at the Santa Barbara Bowl on June 13 as part of her Music Legacy Tour 2023.

Tickets will be available as of 11 a.m. today at the bowl box office.

There is a limit of eight tickets, and there is a transfer delay on all tickets.

Any purchase over the limit is subject to cancellation without notification.

Diana Ross’ performance begins at 7 p.m.

For more information, go to sbbowl.com.

— Caleb Beeghly