DIAZ, Sally

June 19,1929 – February 5, 2023

Devoted mother, grandmother, friend, and Our Lady of Sorrows Parish worker, Sally Diaz, graciously passed away in Santa Barbara, CA on February 5th 2023.

She was dedicated to helping others and truly displayed the fruit of kindness and generosity.

During her time serving the parish, Sally Diaz also served as a foster mother to youth in need of homes. Her smile was a ray of light. Sally shared 40 years of Marriage with Charlie Diaz and was the proud mother of Anthony Diaz, Joseph Diaz, and Marylou Diaz. She is survived by her two children, Joeseph and Marylou Diaz, her grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

A celebration of her life will be held at Welch-Ryce Haider Funeral home, with a viewing scheduled for Thursday, February 16th, from 2-5PM and a Rosary at 7:00PM. The funeral service mass will be at Our Lady of Sorrows Church on Friday, February 17th, at 10:00AM.