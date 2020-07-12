DICKINSON, Harry L., Jr.

On June 23, 2020, Col. Harry L. Dickinson, Jr. (USAF Ret.), of Ventura, CA, loving husband and father to four children, passed away at the age of 96 of natural causes. Harry was born on April 17, 1924 in Los Angeles, CA to Harry L. Dickinson, Sr. and Muriel C. Dickinson. He graduated from Los Angeles High School in June 1942 and started at the University of California at Los Angeles.

While attending UCLA, Harry joined the Army Air Forces as a lieutenant in December of 1942. He attended officer training school at Millikin University in Decatur, IL, where he met his future wife, Margery Rominger of Shelbyville, IL. As a lieutenant in the Air Corps, Harry was assigned duty as a flight navigator aboard a B-17G in the 452nd Bomb Group and was stationed in England. His bomber crew completed 30 missions in some of the fiercest fighting over the skies of Europe. Those experiences led him to embrace his life-long Christian faith.

Perhaps the most enduring memory of those missions was the final few where he and his crew flew air rescue to transport Allied prisoners of war from German prison camps. At the end of his active duty, Harry continued as a reserve officer in the newly formed U.S. Air Force. Harry attained the rank of Colonel before retiring from the service in 1974.

While in the reserves Harry returned to complete his education at UCLA, where he earned his degree in Business/Accounting in 1948. Following graduation from UCLA, Harry took a “temporary” position as auditor with the California State Board of Equalization in Los Angeles. This “temp” job would last 36 years during which time Harry served as a Senior Auditor, Branch Manager and District Administrator.

He opened the Ventura office in 1957, and he managed it until 1962. As his last appointment for the Board he was assigned to Santa Barbara in 1968 as Manager of the 4th District which covered all of central California. As a long-time member of the business community in Santa Barbara, Harry was actively involved in the Rotary Club of Santa Barbara and served on the Board of Directors for the Santa Barbara chapter of the United Way.

Upon returning from World War II, Harry became an active member in the Episcopal church for which he remained a steadfast parishioner until his passing. Following his retirement from the state, he served as church warden for St. Paul’s Episcopal Church and Day School in Ventura for a year following the sudden and unexpected resignation of the church pastor. After forming a steering committee to find a new pastor for the church, Harry continued to serve the parish as a treasurer, outreach volunteer for the poor and chairperson for bible studies.

Harry was preceded in death by his parents and his elder sister, Elizabeth Smith, of Los Angeles. He is survived by his wife of 73 years, Margery, his four children, Harry, Ginny, Bill and Jim, and five grandchildren Ben, Lisa, Sam, Allie and Nick.