DICKINSON, Jack A.

Jack A. Dickinson passed away peacefully on January 26, 2021 in Santa Barbara.

Jack was born April 1, 1934 to John Addison and Florence Elizabeth Dickinson of Cleveland Heights, Ohio. Jack was raised in Cleveland along with his sister Betty where he attended elementary school. In junior high the family moved to Southern California. While in junior high Jack discovered his love for radio electronics and received his First-Class Amateur Radio Operator’s License (N6PI) which he held for over 60 years.

In 1960 Jack married Bonnie, the love of his life. After living in Granada Hills, CA they eventually settled in Santa Barbara with their three children Sherri, Linda, and Kathy. His interest in electronics and strong work ethic developed into a successful, interesting, and challenging career in electrical engineering at Raytheon, in Goleta, where he worked for over 40 years.

His love for his family, as well as his dedication to his work were immeasurable. Classical music, photography, traveling, boating, camping trips, trail bike outings, family gatherings and special trips to Disneyland with his 9 grandchildren, were among his favorite things. Not to be forgotten, was his love for a good Reuben sandwich and a glass of root beer.

After retiring at the age of 72, Jack and Bonnie began traveling to destinations near and far. First in their camper and then to Europe, China, and Africa.

Jack will be missed by his wife Bonnie, their three daughters, Sherri (her husband Bill), Linda (her husband Mark), Kathy (her husband David), nine grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren and his sister Betty.

A private family service was held January 30,2021.

It’s been a “Wonderful Life”……Jack. Arrangements entrusted to Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels.