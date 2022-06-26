DIEBOLD, Dal Donald

Dal Donald DieBold peacefully entered into eternal rest on June 3rd, 2022 at the age of 89. Dal was born on July 25th, 1932 as the last child of John and Margaret DieBold of Claresholm, Alberta, Canada.

Dal grew up and attended grade school in Claresholm. As a child Dal could be found on the floor with a marble and a ruler playing hockey as he listened to Foster Hewitt’s radio broadcast of NHL Hockey games. Dal’s love of hockey motivated him to develop his skills, where he was seen by scouts and played with the Medicine Hat Tigers, the farm team for the Detroit Red Wings. Trophies for most goals and hat tricks were many and always best sportsmanship plaques were awarded with Dal’s name. Dal played and coached throughout his career in Canada and Southern California. Dal was instrumental in promoting ice hockey in Santa Barbara with the first ice rink on the Mesa in the 1970s. Dal played for the Senior Los Angeles Kings in Anaheim, which led to travel and tournaments throughout California, Canada and Europe.

On July 10, 1957 Dal married his high school sweetheart, Jacklin Barbara Braren in Claresholm where their lives began. Soon two beautiful boys joined the family. Thomas arrived first in April 1958 and Kenneth followed, March 1960. DaI learned his fine craft of painting under the tutelage of his father J.H. DieBold. In the spring of 1965, Dal and Barbara had the opportunity to move from Claresholm Alberta to Santa Barbara California where Dal was hired as the facilities manager for Encina Royale in Goleta. In December 1965 the family welcomed a baby girl Christie to the fold. The past 65 years of marriage to the love of his life has shown everyone how to be an amazing husband and father.

Catholic faith was a big part of Dal’s life. Raising his three children with Catholic Education from elementary school, at St. Raphael’s through Bishop Garcia Diego High School. Dal served as President of St. Raphael’s Catholic Church Parish Council, and the Bishop Diego Dad’s Club. In his later years, Dal enjoyed his membership in the Knights of Columbus and his Parish Council service at San Roque Catholic Church. Dal was ever delighted to help his son Ken with his flourishing painting business during his retirement years. This gift of his time and talent was a joy Dal experienced right through his life.

Added blessings to Dal’s life were his grandchildren whom he loved and adored. Dal will be deeply missed by his entire family, his sons Thomas DieBold (Diana), Kenneth DieBold (Ann), and daughter Christie Glanville (John). Grandchildren Shelby Antes (Drew), Jackie DieBold, Meaghan DieBold, Matthew DieBold, Dylan DieBold, and James Glanville.

Dal was predeceased by his parents John (1979) and Margaret (1975) and all his siblings. An infant sister, Dalmane (1922), brothers: Jack (1943), Leonard (1974), Mack (1975), Servin (1993), and sister Betty (2015).

Vigil and Rosary Prayer Service will be held July 13th, 6:30 p.m., at San Roque Catholic Church, Santa Barbara, California. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at San Roque Catholic Church, Thursday, July 14th at 10:30 a.m., Father Bruce Correio presiding.

Donations in memory of Dal DieBold are appreciated to Serenity House and the Visiting Nurse Association who cared for Dal and his family. VNA Health Foundation (805) 690-6290 or www.vna.health

The family wishes to thank the many friends and relatives who have shown their love and support with heartfelt messages, cards, prayers, flowers, visits, meals, and generous donations to VNA and Serenity House where Dal was blessed with excellent end of life care. Dal’s family was guided through their grief at Serenity House with compassion; we are grateful and appreciative.