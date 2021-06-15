DIETZ, Ronald Anthony

Ronald Anthony Dietz was born in New York City, New York on Veteran’s Day, 11/11/1940. He was called to his eternal rest on Memorial Day, May 31st, 2021.

Ron served five and a half years in the Army and was Honorably Discharged in December 1968.

He met his future bride, Theresa, while working in Whittier. Ron always said, “It was love at first sight!” They married in November, 1970 and spent the next fifty-plus years together.

Ron was a wonderful loving Husband, Father and “Papa” and will be forever missed by all who knew his love.

Raised Catholic, he studied, embraced and lived his faith his entire life. He very much enjoyed serving his faith family at San Roque Church over many years, as a Eucharistic Minister, Catechist, helping with Bible Camps, Ministry Fairs, and as Soup Maker for many parish events. He served on the Safeguard the Children Committee and was a member of the Sanctuary Guild. He also joined organizations serving others: The San Roque Chapter of Saint Vincent De Paul and The Fr. Virgil Cordano Center where again he put his cooking talents to use preparing soups and hot meals to feed those arriving at the center cold and hungry.

Ron is survived by his wife, Theresa, their four children, Laura, Ronald Patrick, Donna and Chase; Six grandchildren, Andrew, Amara, Michael, Coleridge, Ryan and Evan; And two great-grandchildren, Sophia and Jaxon. He is also survived by his brother, Thomas (Veronica) Dietz; nieces, Julie, Michelle and Theresa; And, nephews, Christopher, Thomas and Leo.

A Rosary Vigil will be held at San Roque Church on Thursday evening, June 17th at 7:00pm. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Friday morning, 10:00am at San Roque Church. Interment will immediately follow at Calvary Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please honor Ron by considering a donation to The Fr. Virgil Cordano Center or The San Roque Chapter of St. Vincent de Paul.