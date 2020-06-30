Dignity Health accepts applications for COVID-19 help

Dignity Health Central Coast Hospitals is accepting Coronavirus Pandemic Support Grant applications to help nonprofits provide critical health and human services to residents affected by COVID-19 in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties.

The hospitals include Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria.

According to a news release on Monday, applicants must be a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt organization with an annual operating budget of $500,000 or less.

Applicants must also deliver programs and services that address one or more significant health needs in the hospital’s most recent Community Health Needs Assessment. Grant requests can range from $5,000 to $20,000.

In addition, the news release states, “Applicant demonstrates that the coronavirus pandemic has negatively impacted or put at risk the organization’s ability to continue some of all such programs and services; and Applicant commits to use grant funds for expenses (e.g., rent, salaries/benefits, utilities, supplies, and direct program costs) that directly support the continuation of programs or services that meet the definition of ‘community benefit’ in the Internal Revenue Service’s Form 990, Schedule H ( Hospitals), including but not limited to community health improvement services.”

Completed RFP applications are due by 5 p.m. July 31. Notification will be issued Oct. 1, and funds will be distributed in November.

In addition to Marian Regional Medical Center, the Dignity Health Central Coast Hospitals included in the new grant program are Arroyo Grande Community Hospital and French Hospital Medical Center in San Luis Obispo.

For more information, contact Dignity Health Central Coast Community Grant representative Patty Herrera at 805-739-3593 or visit www.marianmedicalcenter.org, www.arroyograndehospital.org and www.frenchmedicalcenter.org.

ermail: bmackley@newspress.com