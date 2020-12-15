Dignity Health Central Coast gets an ‘A’

SANTA MARIA — Dignity Health Central Coast has received an “A” grade from The Leapfrog Group, a ratings organization that evaluates hospitals according to safety, quality of care and value.

Dignity Health Central Coast includes Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria.

“Dignity Health Central Coast is proud to have earned top ratings for patient safety from the Leapfrog Group, signifying our commitment to providing the highest level of quality and excellence for our patients,” said Gene Keller, the Dignity Health Central Coast vice president of quality, in a statement.

The Leapfrog Group uses 28 measures to score hospital safety performance twice a year and provides consumers with statistics and informative data for selecting a medical center.

— Josh Grega