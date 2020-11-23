Dignity Health donates to nonprofits

Dignity Health Central Coast hospitals, which includes Marian Regional Medical Center (MRMC), Arroyo Grande Community Hospital (AGCH) and French Hospital Medical Center (FHMC), announced they have awarded $351,950 in funding to four unique community nonprofit partnerships in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties. This year’s grants also included funding to eight single non-for-profit organizations facing negative impacts due to the coronavirus pandemic. Today, representatives from each organization were invited to a virtual award ceremony to acknowledge their service in providing critical health and human services to local residents.

Grants are awarded through a Community Grants Program created by the Dignity Health parent company, CommonSpirit Health. The intent of the annual community grant program is to help non-profit organizations with an interest in building healthier communities by improving health and living conditions.

-Gerry Fall