Dignity Health hires 20 new graduates from Cuesta College

COURTESY PHOTOS

Jessica Carros, above, and Kelly Maguire, below are both graduates of the esteemed two-year Cuesta College Nursing Program that have gone on to be integral members of their respective health care teams.

Dignity Health Central Coast hospitals hired new graduates from the esteemed two-year Cuesta College Nursing Program. This year, those 20 new graduates were vital in supporting health care in our communities during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a press release.

In order to foster the learning for Cuesta nursing students, the college had to quickly adapt in order to continue its education throughout the pandemic, providing online instruction and simulation at the inception of the pandemic until students were able to return to the facilities to learn. In early April, students were able to resume clinical rotations at Dignity Health hospitals, where students worked alongside nurses for training. Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria is one of those hospitals.

Kelly Maguire, RN, a recent hire to French Hospital Medical Center’s Telemetry Unit and Jessica Carros, RN, a Critical Care Unit Nurse at Marian Regional Medical Center, both from Cuesta College, have quickly become integral members of their respective health care teams at a time when additional support was needed, the news release read.

— Gerry Fall