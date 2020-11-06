Dignity Health offering free drive-through flu shots

SANTA MARIA — Dignity Health’s Marian Community Clinics are offering a no-cost drive-through flu shot clinic on Saturday. It’s in an effort to protect community members from the flu virus, which is one of the top 10 leading causes of death in the U.S.

The no-cost flu shots are available for adults 18-64 years of age at the Santa Maria location, at 117 W. Bunny Ave. No appointment is needed and supplies are limited. Free cloth masks will be provided to anyone who participates in the flu-shot clinic, while supplies last.

The CDC recommends a yearly flu vaccine as the first and most important step in protecting against flu.

— Gerry Fall