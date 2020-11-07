Dignity Health offers patient financial assistance

Dignity Health Central Coast hospitals, which include Arroyo Grande Community Hospital (AGCH), French Hospital Medical Center, (FHMC), and Marian Regional Medical Center (MRMC), annually report on community health programs, including the health needs being addressed, programs and measurable objectives, and the economic value of our community benefit in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties.

Their approach to improve community health includes financial assistance for those unable to afford medically necessary care, a range of prevention and health improvement programs conducted by the hospital with community partners, and investing in efforts that address social determinants of health.

Dignity Health Central Coast hospitals offer financial assistance for medically necessary hospital services to patients who meet certain criteria. More information about Dignity Health’s Financial Assistance Policy, including who is eligible to receive assistance, can be found online on Arroyo Grande Community Hospital; French Hospital Medical Center and Marian Regional Medical Center’s websites.

In fiscal year 2020 (FY20), Dignity Health Central Coast provided $127,028,058 in patient financial assistance, unreimbursed costs of Medicaid, community health improvement services and other community benefits.

— Gerry Fall