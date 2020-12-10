Dignity Health, Stanford Medicine become partners

Dignity Health Central Coast and Stanford Medicine have announced a broad affiliation to enhance healthcare for Central Coast communities.

The new agreement will build on the existing capabilities of Dignity Health Central Coast, Pacific Central Coast Health Centers and physicians and caregivers aligned with Dignity Health Central Coast’s service area to improve access to Stanford Medicine’s research and subspecialty care.

Stanford Medicine hopes to empower local physicians and further help patients and their families.

The coordination will ensure a more seamless, closer-to-home experience, improving care, access and services for patients and communities, according to a Dignity Health news release.

Both entities plan to share further details about the affiliation in the coming months, including information about specific clinical services including oncology, heart health, neurosciences and more.

Dignity Health is the parent company of Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria, as well as hospitals in Arroyo Grande, Oxnard and Camarillo. The company also includes various clinics.

— Grayce McCormick