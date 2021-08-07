DIGS at the Zoo

0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail KENNETH SONG / NEWS-PRESS PHOTOSDJ Hecktik provides live music Thursday during DIGS (Celebración de los Dignatarios), an upscale, all-inclusive catered event at the Santa Barbara Zoo. It was among the Fiesta events and drew a big crowd, who sampled diverse foods such as Bao Buns. 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail News-Press Staff Report previous post Special moments from La Fiesta Pequeña next post Mind that first step Leave a Comment Cancel ReplyYou must be logged in to post a comment.