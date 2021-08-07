Home Local DIGS at the Zoo
DIGS at the Zoo

by News-Press Staff Report 0 comment
KENNETH SONG / NEWS-PRESS PHOTOS
DJ Hecktik provides live music Thursday during DIGS (Celebración de los Dignatarios), an upscale, all-inclusive catered event at the Santa Barbara Zoo. It was among the Fiesta events and drew a big crowd, who sampled diverse foods such as Bao Buns.
