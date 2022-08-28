DILTZ, Thomas LaMar, 83

Born in Kansas City, Missouri on July 1, 1939 to Joseph and Lelia (Goff) Diltz, passed away August 14, 2022 in Wichita, KS. Thomas is preceded in death by his parents; and sister; Cecilia Davis; Nancy Diltz. Thomas is survived by his dog Lexi; brother; Gerry Diltz, children; Debbie (Lyndol) Sizemore Wichita KS, Cindy Rangel Emporia KS, Sharon Diltz (Willy Reyes) Carpinteria CA, Terri Rae Diltz, Carpinteria CA, Phillip Rangel, Emporia, KS; grandchildren and great-grandchildren Tonya Rangel (Lance), their children, Arashae, Abriene; Emporia, KS, Joshua (Ashley) Rangel, their children, Allie, Silas, Rangel; Olathe KS, Angela (Austin) Marcotte, their children, Brantley, Tessa, Chase Marcotte; Emporia, KS, Nathan and Joey Sizemore Wichita. Forever in our hearts. Graveside Service will be Friday, September 2nd at 3pm at Chicago Mounds,1305 Road T.